Voters go to the polls in 10 Erie County villages and three in Niagara County on March 21.

Most candidates are unopposed, but voters in Akron, Sloan and Wilson have contested races for trustee. Middleport residents will choose a between two candidates for mayor. And residents in two villages will be deciding whether to increase service awards for volunteer firefighters.

Erie County

Akron: Trustee Brian T. Perry is running for mayor. He is unopposed for the four-year term.

Three candidates are vying for two trustee seats with four-year terms. They are incumbent Michael R. Middaugh, Daren S. Schultz and Charles Roggen.

Voters also will decide whether to increase the service award for the Akron Fire Company from $480 to $650 per calendar year.

Alden: Mark Casell, who was appointed to fill a trustee vacancy, is running to serve the year remaining on the term. He is the only candidate running.

Angola: Incumbent trustees Valerie Stonitsch and John Dybowski are unopposed for re-election. Dennis Glascott is the only candidate seeking the village justice seat.

Blasdell: Mayor Rob Hefner is unopposed in seeking a four-year term.

Two four-year trustee positions will be filled. Incumbent Dennis Fox and Peter Murphy are running. Trustee Robert Pirowski is term limited and cannot seek re-election.

Depew: Mayor Kevin Peterson is running unopposed for a four-year term.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Candidates for trustee also are unopposed for four-year terms. They are incumbent Andrew Adolf and Janelle Kraft.

Residents also will vote on increasing the maximum years of service credit for the length of service award program for Depew firefighters from 30 to 50 years, and the maximum projected award from $600 to $1,000.

East Aurora: Incumbent trustees Kristin Cameron and Steve Lazickas and newcomer George Schoeneman are running unopposed for three four-year trustee positions.

Gowanda: Three incumbents are running without opposition for re-election to two-year terms. They are Mayor David L. Smith and trustees Carol A. Sheibley and Paul M. Zimmerman.

Lancaster: Two newcomers are running for two four-year trustee positions. They are Tammie E. Malone Schaefer and John Mikoley.

Orchard Park: Voters will pick three trustees. Two candidates, incumbent Matthew J. Hartung and David T. Even, are running for two four-year terms, while incumbent Dale T. Pyne is seeking a two-year term as trustee.

Incumbent Village Justice James C. Cosgrove is running for re-election to a four-year term.

Sloan: Three candidates are running for two four-year seats on the Village Board. Incumbent Linda Ostempowski is facing Michele Kramarsyck and Suzanne Tofthagen.

Niagara County

Barker: Trustee and deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley is unopposed in her bid for the two-year term of mayor. Incumbent trustees Aaron M. Davis and Melanie Hirschman are running for re-election to two-year terms.

Middleport: The contest for the two-year term for mayor is between incumbent Mayor Richard J. Westcott and Daniel A. Dodge. Incumbent trustees Wayne B. Blumrick and Dorothy J. Barr are unopposed for re-election to two-year terms.

Wilson: Residents will choose two trustees from among four candidates. The person with the most votes will win the three-year term, and the second place finisher will win a one-year term. The candidates are Stephen Smith, Michael Moyer, incumbent Gary Darnell and Ellen M. Hibbard.