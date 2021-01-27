Here's what lifting of cluster zones means for WNY businesses and houses of worship

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted areas of Erie County out of the state's "orange" and "yellow" microcluster zones Wednesday as key measures of Covid-19 spread continue to drop, including positive test and hospitalization rates.

Wednesday's announcement did not put an end to the 10 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants, however, and there are still basic statewide restrictions in place, such as occupancy maximums, and health screening, testing and distancing requirements.

Cuomo lifts orange and yellow zones for Erie, Niagara counties “We are exactly where we were before the orange cluster and yellow cluster zones were announced, which means there are still restrictions in place," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

Residential gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonresidential gatherings are limited to 50 people.

The loosened restrictions are welcome news for local businesses that have suffered losses due to the tighter zone restrictions, but doesn't restore business to pre-Covid rules.

Businesses lifted out of the "orange" and "yellow" zones will revert to the statewide rules that were in place before they entered cluster zones, and must adhere to health department and NY Forward rules.

Here's what the changes in zoning mean for local businesses.

Restaurants:

• Can resume indoor dining with a limit of 10 people per table and all must be from the same party (but not the same household).