Here's what lifting of cluster zones means for WNY businesses and houses of worship

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted areas of Erie County out of the state's "orange" and "yellow" microcluster zones Wednesday as key measures of Covid-19 spread continue to drop, including positive test and hospitalization rates.
Wednesday's announcement did not put an end to the 10 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants, however, and there are still basic statewide restrictions in place, such as occupancy maximums, and health screening, testing and distancing requirements.
“We are exactly where we were before the orange cluster and yellow cluster zones were announced, which means there are still restrictions in place," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.
Residential gatherings are limited to 10 people, nonresidential gatherings are limited to 50 people.
The loosened restrictions are welcome news for local businesses that have suffered losses due to the tighter zone restrictions, but doesn't restore business to pre-Covid rules.
Businesses lifted out of the "orange" and "yellow" zones will revert to the statewide rules that were in place before they entered cluster zones, and must adhere to health department and NY Forward rules.
Here's what the changes in zoning mean for local businesses.
Restaurants:
• Can resume indoor dining with a limit of 10 people per table and all must be from the same party (but not the same household).
• Must operate at 50% occupancy.
• Indoor and outdoor diners must be separated by tables spaced 6 feet apart or by protective barriers.
• Bar patrons must order food.
• Patrons must wear face coverings unless seated.
Salons and personal care services:
• Must operate at 50% capacity with 6 feet of distancing except while receiving a service.
• Workers must submit to Covid testing every two weeks.
• Workstations must by separated by 6 feet of distance or protective barriers.
• Waiting rooms will remain closed.
Retail stores:
• Must operate at 50% occupancy.
• Self-service counters, such as those offering cosmetics testers, remain closed.
• Must provide hand sanitizer stations.
Gyms and fitness centers:
• Must operate at 33% capacity.
• Saunas and steam rooms that cannot maintain social distancing must remain closed.
Houses of worship: