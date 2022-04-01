Here's what happens next with the Bills stadium deal

The broad terms of the new Bills stadium deal may have been announced on Monday, but it's not a done deal yet. Groundbreaking is not expected until spring of next year and many things need to fall into place before then.

It could take months before all elements of the agreement are finalized. Environmental reviews and pre-construction design and engineering work still must be done. And none of that can be done before the memorandum of understanding between the Bills, state and Erie County has been signed and approved by all parties.

The Bills, Erie County and the state expect to have all necessary documents and approvals for the stadium deal signed and approved over the next five months. Before the Sept. 1 deadline, a number of meetings will be held to familiarize key players with the terms and obligations of the transaction. If all major documents are not approved by September, the Bills would have the right to negotiate alternate arrangements with other parties.