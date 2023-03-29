It may be spring but that doesn't mean the snow is over for Western New York.

A cold front is expected to blast the region this afternoon, right around 5 p.m., causing temperatures to plummet to the 20s and turn rain into a quick burst of heavy snow, according to meteorologist David Thomas of the National Weather Service office of Buffalo.

"It's going to happen quickly," Thomas said, and just in time for the evening commute.

As 4 p.m. neared, the temperatures were still in in the mid-40s. But that was expected to rapidly drop as gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph continued and the cold front barreled its way across Western New York.

The good news is that there won't be much snow – less than an inch – and it won't be enough to accumulate on roadways, Thomas said.

He warned that the sudden drop in temperature could cause icy conditions on the road later Wednesday evening.

Thursday's forecast calls for milder weather, with highs in the upper 30s and even a little sunshine.