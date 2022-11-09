Here it comes: Rain and cold – and some snow – in the forecast this weekend

Make sure you enjoy Wednesday and Thursday, because it's going to get wet and cold.

And then it's going to stay cold.

Here's the topsy-turvy forecast for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be warm and dry Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 60s today and highs that could reach 70 on Thursday.

"The changes start Friday," said meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

With Tropical Storm Nicole hitting Florida and the Southeast, Hitchcock said, "a big piece of moisture is going to peel north." That'll bring a "widespread soaking rain Friday into Friday night."

Expect an inch or two of rain, possibly more in some spots.

Behind the rain, a cold front moves into the region and temperatures will start dropping Saturday.

That's going to set the stage for a little lake-effect snow well south of Buffalo – Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, Hitchcock said.

The Buffalo area could see some snow showers interspersed with rain showers Saturday night into Sunday as lows hit the 30s. It will also be breezy.

That could make for wind chills in the 20s, so if you're headed to the Bills-Vikings game Sunday you're going to want to bundle up.

Going forward, Hitchcock said, the cold temperatures will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

"It's going to stay cold for quite some time," Hitchcock said.