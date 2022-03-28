Here is the cost breakdown for new Bills stadium

• $4 million: Annual contribution to capital improvements generated through game-day surcharges on stadium patrons.

• $900,000: Estimated annual contribution to the capital improvement fund from Bills lease payments.

All told, the state would pay just under $12.67 million a year in ongoing costs for the first 15 years of the lease. That figure is close to the $13.2 million annually that New York and Erie County combined – each paying $6.6 million – currently pay into a capital fund and for operating expenses under the 2013 stadium renovation deal. It will drop to $6 million per year for the final 15 years of the lease.

Under the new agreement, the state no longer would pay for game day or operating expenses at the stadium. Those will be the responsibility of the Bills. And, unlike the current stadium, the state – not Erie County – would own the new venue.

All told, the state and Erie County are committing at least $1.13 billion in upfront and ongoing public funding to the new Bills stadium.

Source: New York State

