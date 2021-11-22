Here are the four phases of potential Covid-19 restrictions in Erie County

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has announced that indoor masking is now required in all public areas in Erie County, in light of rapidly rising Covid-19 positive test rates and hospitalizations.

The indoor masking requirement is considered Phase 1 of a four-phase restrictions and shutdown plan if Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

Poloncarz restores mask mandate inside restaurants, bars and other public places The Erie County executive announced in a news briefing that he is ordering all patrons and public-facing workers to wear face masks, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The four phases include:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Phase 1 (just announced): Masks required for staff and the public in all indoor public areas, including stores, theaters, restaurants, salons, gyms, hotels and entertainment venues. This applies to those ages 2 and older who are able to "medically tolerate" a mask.

This current phase will be re-evaluated on Dec. 13 to determine whether the county must move to the next phase.

Phase 2: Vaccination required for all indoor dining, bars and entertainment venues. This requirement already exists at Highmark Stadium and KeyBank Center arena.