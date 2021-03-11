'Help the helpers': Foundations help nonprofits on front lines of the pandemic

Staebell, of Project Stork, said the Genesee County-based organization provides a variety of maternal services for more than 200 mothers and families on a monthly basis. The recognition of their work by the Covid-19 response fund means a lot, she said.

"In the past we struggled to get funding funneled down to our smaller communities," Staebell said.

The need for groceries and meals for those who live in the neighborhood around Bailey and East Delavan avenues appears "greater than ever" because of the pandemic, said David Zapfell, executive director of Gerard Place, whose programs support the homeless and single-parent families among others.

"To their credit, they saw the biggest need right now is food," Zapfell said. "People aren't sure they will have food in their cupboard for that third meal of the day."

The grant is helping Gerard Place build a food pantry next to the main building, with handicap-accessible ramps that will help move food in and out.

Michael Prutsman, executive director of the Council on Addiction Recovery Services, said the Covid-19 response grants fill in the gaps.