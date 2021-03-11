'Help the helpers': Foundations help nonprofits on front lines of the pandemic

The number of free take-home meals tripled at Gerard Place in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood since the pandemic began, so the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund provided $50,000 to build a permanent food pantry.
A $290,000 grant helps the Council on Addiction Recovery Services provide telemedicine in rural Genesee and Allegany counties.
A $12,000 grant at Project Stork provides diapers, wipes, baby food and formula for infants and toddlers in Orleans and Genesee counties.
"Oh my God, it's huge," said Jenny Staebell, Project Stork's director and founder. "These funds will impact maternal mental health by helping parents meet basic needs for their infants and toddlers."
The nonprofit's enrollment has tripled in the past year, with anecdotal evidence suggesting a rise in depression and anxiety in households with young children.
Dozens of foundations and corporations in Western New York came together rapidly in response to Covid-19, giving out $5.5 million to help 109 nonprofits in two rounds of funding in April, with a third planned in the coming weeks. But the prospect of major cuts to state and municipal budgets – unless there is emergency federal assistance – is
The three nonprofits are among the 309 Western New York organizations sharing $4.5 million in January grants from the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund. Some $13.1 million has gone to more than 400 nonprofits since April, when the first checks were mailed within weeks of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's March 20 "pause" order that shut down many businesses and led to job losses.
The Covid-19 response fund was founded in March by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County, the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York and the John R. Oishei Foundation. Within a matter of days, 51 additional foundations and corporations joined, a number that has grown to nearly 90. More than 2,000 individual donors have contributed.
"It's been an incredible collaborative effort that has made it possible to raise significant amount of dollars, and to move them out with great urgency for the people in our community who need help," said Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.
Unexpected aid came in December from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and world's richest person. Scott gave the Community Foundation $8 million.
Moving quickly
The Covid-19 response fund awarded $4.5 million to 74 small, midsize and large nonprofits April 7, with an additional $1 million April 29 to 35 more organizations. The funds were spread through eight counties. That was followed with a $3.1 million allocation in May.
"Our objective is to put money on the front lines rapidly to help the helpers," Dedecker said. "The community has mobilized in a way that is very heartening, but the public systems are working around the clock and are overwhelmed by demand."
Dedecker said that the Covid-19 response fund supports nonprofits of all sizes.
"We have gone to great lengths to ensure we are helping small organizations, like hyper-local food pantries, all the way to the larger ones, like FeedMore WNY, to ensure we are supporting and stocking the cupboards, if you will, for all," Dedecker said.
The streamlined grant application intended for a quick turnaround reflects the sense of urgency. Teams in each county review the grant proposals, and a group of 13 funders considers the larger requests.
"This is putting great trust in the organizations we know, many whom we have funded for decades," Dedecker said. "It gives them the ability to address whatever needs their clients have.
"The needs are very real and we want to work with great urgency."
The Covid-19 response fund also began a second track in June called "Moving Forward Together."
The immediate focus was on personal protective equipment, food security, the digital divide and public policy, all with an attention to racial equity.
The Partnership for the Public Good was given a grant to look at the impact of Covid-19 and recommend policy changes at local and state levels to ensure a just recovery, Dedecker said.
In addition, 14 grants were given to community groups to address longstanding and systemic challenges made worse by the pandemic.
The areas of interest include housing and homelessness, health equity, education, arts and culture, substance abuse, criminal justice, digital literacy and refugee services.
Help on the ground
Staebell, of Project Stork, said the Genesee County-based organization provides a variety of maternal services for more than 200 mothers and families on a monthly basis. The recognition of their work by the Covid-19 response fund means a lot, she said.
"In the past we struggled to get funding funneled down to our smaller communities," Staebell said.
The need for groceries and meals for those who live in the neighborhood around Bailey and East Delavan avenues appears "greater than ever" because of the pandemic, said David Zapfell, executive director of Gerard Place, whose programs support the homeless and single-parent families among others.
"To their credit, they saw the biggest need right now is food," Zapfell said. "People aren't sure they will have food in their cupboard for that third meal of the day."
The grant is helping Gerard Place build a food pantry next to the main building, with handicap-accessible ramps that will help move food in and out.
Michael Prutsman, executive director of the Council on Addiction Recovery Services, said the Covid-19 response grants fill in the gaps.
"Because we are rural communities, transportation is a real barrier to services," Prutsman said. "With telehealth, people won't have to travel and can be in their own communities to get the help they desperately need. There is no way we would be able to expand our scope of services without this funding. No way."
Grants have also been used for housing people with alcohol addictions and for Covid-19 testing-related needs, he said.
The Providence Farm Collective in East Aurora received two grants for a total of $51,000 to help provide farmland for Liberians, Karen, Congolese and other refugee and immigrant populations to grow culturally familiar crops.
"With our mission to build food security through access to farmland, the pandemic made the need so much larger," said Beth Leipler, the farm director.
The first grant paid for mulch and compost. The second, issued in January, pays for a driver-chef position to help transport people to the farm and cook culturally appropriate lunches.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.