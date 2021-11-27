Help sought in finding 14-year-old girl

An appeal for help in finding a teenage girl who ran away from the Kids Escaping Drugs campus in West Seneca has been made by police and relatives.

Isabella Garnham, 14, of the City of Tonawanda, left the facility last Sunday with an older teenage girl from Rochester and they may be in that city, the Tonawandas or Buffalo, according to authorities and Isabella’s grandmother.

Isabella is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and is 5-foot, 7 inches in height, West Seneca police said Saturday in urging anyone who might have seen her to call 716-674-2280.

Bonnie Growchala, Isabella’s grandmother, said police informed her that her granddaughter fled the facility with a 16-year-old girl from the Rochester area.

“They left once before for 2½ hours but were spotted and returned,” Growchala said, adding that her granddaughter has resided at the drug rehabilitation facility for about six weeks.

Growchala said police have told her that the FBI is now assisting because of concern that the teenagers may fall victim to sex trafficking.

“Five of us went to Rochester on Friday and distributed flyers and photos of Isabella and met with police,” the grandmother said.

She asked anyone with information on Isabella’s whereabouts to call the West Seneca police or 911.

