'Help is on the way': Dispatcher coaches couple as baby is born in parking lot

First, she asked him to find a towel or blanket.

She then instructed: "Tell her not to push if she can hold off for a second."

And again, she assured them: "Help is on the way."

A few seconds went by. Some of the recording of the 911 call was redacted to protect the family's privacy. The dispatcher established that Steven had a dry T-shirt ready. Cassandra later explained that he had been wearing it under a sweater.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Do you have a string or shoelace available to tie, in case the baby comes out, if we have to tie off the umbilical cord?" Mazgajewski asked.

Steven told her he did and pulled out one of his laces.

"Just let me know what she's doing right now," the dispatcher asked.

"She's just holding on," Steven said.

"If she delivers the baby before help gets there I want you to make sure you hold on to the head and shoulders and firmly hold the baby. And remember, it's going to be slippery, so do not drop it... You want to have that out – your T-shirt," Mazgajewski said.

The dispatcher asked Steven to check on his wife again.