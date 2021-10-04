Help in applying for rental assistance available Wednesday

Tenants and landlords who want to apply for the New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get help at a pop-up event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Hope Center, 385 Paderewski Drive.

The Eviction Prevention Team from the Matt Urban Center will offer information and process applications.

There also will be light refreshments, a clothing giveaway and resources from the Jericho Road Community Health Center, United Healthcare and the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

For information on eligibility requirements and documents that are needed is available by calling 893-7222, ext. 306, or visiting urbanctr.org/hope-services.

