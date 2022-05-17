Heightened security, closures accompany President Biden's visit to Buffalo

President Biden's visit to Buffalo Tuesday morning involved a security plan that affected a significant portion of the city.
The vast majority of the Kensington Expressway (Route 33) was shut off to traffic, with law enforcement from several agencies blocking exits, entrances and overpasses on the president's route from Buffalo Niagara International Airport to the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and the Delavan-Grider Community Center.
A 30-car motorcade acted as the president's security detail, while a large perimeter and police presence oversaw the visit to the Tops Markets on Jefferson.
The Delavan-Grider Community Center, the site for the president's remarks, was entirely blocked off to traffic. A hall in the community center was sealed off from media, with a sign reading "family rooms" posted in the hallway. Brown paper was taped over the small windows on each of the doors. This was believed to be the area in which Biden would meet with the family members of the victims.
Buffalo Police Department, University at Buffalo police, state police and hospital police were among the law enforcement present.
