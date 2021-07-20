Heavy thunderstorms bring flash flooding

A flash flood warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. today after severe thunderstorms swept through northeastern Erie, Niagara, western Orleans and western Genesee counties.

Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service said locations that will experience flash flooding include Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Akron, Lewiston, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, Rapids, Clarence Center, Wolcottsville and Model City.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm that was located near Lockport was moving east at 20 mph, with 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar size hail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Impacted areas include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst and Medina, as well as the Thruway between exits 51 and 48A.

Minor damage to vehicles was possible, and there could be wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, according to the weather service.