Heavy, soaking rain expected to move into Buffalo by late Friday afternoon

Heavy rain is forecast to move into the Buffalo metro area late Friday afternoon into the night as part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole that swept through Florida on Thursday.

"We're looking for rainfall amounts of one to two inches," said Kirk Apffel, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga.

The soaking rainfall could cause some minor flooding issues and ponding on local roads, Apffel said.

"The other issue is with having a lot of leaves on the ground, the leaves could clog some storm drains. So you could get some impacts from that as we get the rainfall," he added.

A chance of showers is forecast between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday, which will be followed by rain that could be heavy at times. The high temperature will be near 62 degrees.