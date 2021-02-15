Heavy snow forecast for tonight across Western New York

Heavy snow is expected throughout Western New York tonight and into Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with total accumulations of snow expected to be between 7 and 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blowing snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, the weather service said. The snow is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

The winter storm warning covers Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany Orleans and Monroe counties.

Today's high will be 25, with 1 to 2 inches of snow falling mainly before 1 p.m. The overnight low will be around 20, with blustery northeast winds at 13 to 20 mph.

