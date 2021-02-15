 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy snow forecast for tonight across Western New York
0 comments
top story

Heavy snow forecast for tonight across Western New York

Support this work for $1 a month
Cold errands (copy)

Travel will be difficult tonight and tomorrow morning with a winter storm warning in effect.

 Sharon Cantillon / Buffalo News

Heavy snow is expected throughout Western New York tonight and into Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. today to 1 p.m. Tuesday, with total accumulations of snow expected to be between 7 and 14 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Travel could be very difficult to impossible, with blowing snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie, the weather service said. The snow is expected to impact the Tuesday morning commute.

The winter storm warning covers Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany Orleans and Monroe counties. 

Today's high will be 25, with 1 to 2 inches of snow falling mainly before 1 p.m. The overnight low will be around 20, with blustery northeast winds at 13 to 20 mph.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State extends closing time for bars, restaurants to 11 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News