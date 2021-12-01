 Skip to main content
Heating problem prompts closing South Buffalo school on Thursday
A heating problem has led Buffalo school officials to close School 72, Lorraine Academy, to students and staff on Thursday.

School district spokeswoman Elana Cala reported that a boiler had malfunctioned in the elementary school at 71 Lorraine Ave. in South Buffalo.

“We are cautiously optimistic the issue will be resolved in time for the school to reopen on Friday,” Cala added.

