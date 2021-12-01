Heating problem prompts closing South Buffalo school on Thursday

A heating problem has led Buffalo school officials to close School 72, Lorraine Academy, to students and staff on Thursday.
School district spokeswoman Elana Cala reported that a boiler had malfunctioned in the elementary school at 71 Lorraine Ave. in South Buffalo.
“We are cautiously optimistic the issue will be resolved in time for the school to reopen on Friday,” Cala added.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
