Heath challenges brought two longtime gym owners together in a new fitness model

“If you were to look at other formats – yoga and Pilates, or even CrossFit, spinning, those are formats – they started grassroots, and they grew,” Gosch said. “No one has ever taken this piece of equipment, put it in a petite setting and used it the way we've learned to use it, and the way we've taught our staff to use it.”

The classes also use granite bowls filled with water, and rope-tied stones gathered on the beaches of Maine and tethered at various weights. Gosch designed the Zen-like exercise sequences during chemotherapy to be done slowly and deliberately so they foster better focus, balance and body awareness. It helped him master his treatments, he said.

Classes include no more than 10 participants and end with a short meditation. Four kinds of meditation also are offered on their own, as is nutritional counseling. Leugemors is a certified meditation teacher and Forks Over Knives plant-based culinary coach.

The duo also has enlisted four other trainers to help them teach classes.

AltYou installed a water filtration system and hospital-grade air filtration system to capture and destroy viruses and other harmful particles. The studio also sells organic wine from California made on biodynamic farms.

Find AltYou at 5363 Main St., in what was last was the showroom of a European car dealership. For a limited time, a two-week pass for unlimited Kinesis and meditation classes, and one personal training session, costs $49. For more rates and information, visit altyou.com.

