Sizzling temperatures return today, prompting the City of Buffalo to open cooling centers while the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for some areas.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s in Buffalo and hover around 90 in Niagara Falls.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. in Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties in Western New York. The National Weather Service said heat index values in those areas are expected to be in the mid- to upper 90s.

The weather service advises taking extra precautions if working or spending time outside, wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

There is a chance of thunderstorms overnight, and they may produce locally higher winds and waves on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario through the first half of Saturday.

Western New York has not had the heat felt around the country this summer, but the temperature reached 91 on July 6 and June 2. It was 90 degrees June 1.

The record for this day is 93, which occurred in 1964.

Mayor Byron W. Brown today encouraged Buffalo residents without access to air conditioning to make use of cooling centers located throughout the city.

“We are about to experience another round of hot and humid weather conditions. With the forecasted temperature hovering around 90 degrees on Friday, these conditions can be challenging for our senior citizens and children,” Brown said in a news release. “It’s important for all of our residents to take the necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated.”

City pools and splash pads are open, and the following locations will be open as cooling centers today:

• Arlene Mychajliw Community Center, 82 Harrison St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Autumnwood Senior Center, 1800 Clinton St., 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St., 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Friends of the Elderly, 118 E. Utica St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• George K. Arthur Community Center, 3056 Genesee St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hennepin Community Center, 24 Ludington, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Old First Ward Community Center, 62 Republic St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Richmond-Summer Senior Center, 337 Summer St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Schiller Park Senior Center, 2057 Genesee St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Seneca-Babcock Community Center, 1168 Seneca St., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.