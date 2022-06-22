 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heat advisory issued for Western New York

  • Updated
  • 0
june 22 heat advisory

The heat advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Western New York.

 Courtesy National Weather Service
Support this work for $1 a month

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures will feel like the mid- to upper-90s away from the lakes, even possibly triple digits in some parts of the region, the National Weather Service said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Heat index values inland from Lake Ontario are expected to reach near 100, while areas inland from the Lake Erie shoreline are predicted to reach the upper 90s, forecasters said.

The combination of heat and high humidity have the potential to cause heat-related illnesses.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

Auction of Nazi items, AR-15 style rifles sparks criticism

Critics are condemning a Northtowns auction that features World War II-era Nazi paraphernalia as inappropriate. Available will be an item that includes a derogatory term for Blacks and the same model of assault rifle used in the Tops Markets attack.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Schumer lobbies Biden to back Buffalo for federal tech hub

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News