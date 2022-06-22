Heat advisory issued for Western New York

A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, when temperatures will feel like the mid- to upper-90s away from the lakes, even possibly triple digits in some parts of the region, the National Weather Service said.
Heat index values inland from Lake Ontario are expected to reach near 100, while areas inland from the Lake Erie shoreline are predicted to reach the upper 90s, forecasters said.
The combination of heat and high humidity have the potential to cause heat-related illnesses.
Expect hot and humid conditions today with apparent temperatures eclipsing 95 degrees across much of western New York and the Finger Lakes between 11 am and 6 pm. This will raise the risk of heat-related illness, so drink plenty of fluids, and stay out of the sun if possible. pic.twitter.com/YJCLXN6PA3— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 22, 2022
