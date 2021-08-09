Heat advisory extended through Wednesday in Niagara, Orleans counties

It's going to feel as hot as 100 degrees outside today in many parts of Western New York, according to the National Weather Service.

And the heat advisory already in place until 7 p.m. has been extended until 8 p.m. Wednesday for Niagara and Orleans counties.

Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties are under a heat advisory through 7 p.m. today

Heat index values are expected between 95 and 100 thanks to high temperatures and high humidity, according to forecasters.

Splash pads in Buffalo will remain open an extra hour today, until 8 p.m., city officials announced.

The heat advisory will continue Tuesday and Wednesday in Niagara and Orleans counties. On Wednesday, heat index values are forecast to reach between 100 and 105 degrees.

Tips to deal with the heat and humidity:

• Stay hydrated.

• Stay out of the sun.

• Spend time in air-conditioned rooms.

• Check in on neighbors and relatives.

• Never leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.

• In cases of suspected heat stroke, call 911.

