Heat advisory declared for Buffalo until 8 p.m.

A heat advisory for Buffalo has been declared by the National Weather Service for much of Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s, with heat index readings in the mid to upper 90s, the weather service said.

The advisory, announced Tuesday morning, is for noon through 8 p.m. for Northern Erie County.

Forecasters warn that the heat and high humidity could result in heat illnesses, and highly recommended that people drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun.

Today's Heat Advisory has been expanded to include Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Areas in the lower elevations will likely see the highest heat index values, though potentially dangerous heat and humidity will be widespread. pic.twitter.com/WkHsMcTwQq — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) June 29, 2021

Erie and Chautauqua counties were added to the heat advisory that already included Niagara and Orleans counties as well as other counties along Lake Ontario.