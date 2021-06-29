 Skip to main content
Heat advisory declared for Buffalo until 8 p.m.
A heat advisory for Buffalo has been declared by the National Weather Service for much of Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s, with heat index readings in the mid to upper 90s, the weather service said. 

The advisory, announced Tuesday morning, is for noon through 8 p.m. for Northern Erie County. 

Forecasters warn that the heat and high humidity could result in heat illnesses, and highly recommended that people drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun.

Erie and Chautauqua counties were added to the heat advisory that already included Niagara and Orleans counties as well as other counties along Lake Ontario.

Forecasters said areas in lower elevations will likely see the highest heat index values, though potentially dangerous heat and humidity will be widespread.

The temperature in Buffalo reached 86 degrees shortly after 11 a.m.; that was forecast as the daily high. 

Thunderstorms enter the forecast this afternoon and are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today there is a slight chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. in the Buffalo metro area, while chances increase for thunderstorms in the evening and overnight. 

Showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible, on Wednesday, while showers are expected Thursday through the Fourth of July weekend.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

