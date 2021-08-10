 Skip to main content
Heat advisory continues with chance of torrential rain, damaging winds
top story

Splash down

Derek Garcia, 19, cools off in the splash pad at the Asarese Matters Community Center, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Today's dose of heat and humidity comes along with the potential for torrential rain and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory continues for a second day for northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee and Orleans counties.

It's going to feel like the mid- to upper-90s outside, according to forecasters.

The advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the heat index values are expected to approach 100 in northern Erie and Genesee counties. In Niagara and Orleans counties, those values are expected to hit 100 to 105, according to the weather service.

Tips to deal with the heat and humidity:

• Stay hydrated.

• Stay out of the sun.

• Spend time in air-conditioned rooms.

• Check on neighbors and relatives.

• Never leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles.

• In cases of suspected heat stroke, call 911.

