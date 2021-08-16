Heastie reverses course, says Cuomo impeachment panel will produce public report

ALBANY – Facing growing pressure from fellow Democrats, sexual harassment victims and government watchdog groups, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie on Monday reversed course and said a report on allegations against outgoing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will be completed and made public.
Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, came under blistering criticism Friday afternoon when he said the Assembly was halting the impeachment probe of Cuomo.
Heastie and some Democrats said the constitution makes it clear that impeachment cannot be a route the Assembly takes against an individual if they resign from office, which Cuomo is doing sometime next week.
But while even some critics acknowledged the legal limits of impeachment against Cuomo, they accused Heastie of trying to cover for Cuomo by declaring on Friday that the Judiciary Committee would not release a report on its findings, even though Heastie said at the time that there was enough evidence to likely impeach Cuomo in the Assembly and then find him guilty in an impeachment trial in the Senate.
The Assembly Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation had been underway since last March.
On Monday, Heastie, along with Judiciary Chairman Charles Lavine, a Long Island Democrat, issued a joint statement declaring that the panel “will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo.”
Support Local Journalism
The Assembly committee has spent millions of dollars on outside lawyers, internal staff, travel and other items in its sweeping investigation of Cuomo.
The panel’s task was to investigate not just the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, but allegations his administration purposely undercounted Covid deaths of nursing home residents last year after ordering the facilities to take in Covid-positive patients from hospitals; the use of state resources in his $5.1 million book deal; and priority Covid testing for Cuomo friends and family members.
The speaker’s reversal came after a steady and loud drumbeat that began Friday afternoon and continued through Sunday night from Assembly and Senate Democrats, Republicans and others who said Heastie’s Friday decision not to issue a report on the findings against Cuomo would not only sweep scandals under the rug but be a disservice to the public and victims of sexual harassment and Covid nursing home deaths.
Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on the Democratic-led Judiciary Committee, told The Buffalo News Friday that “one way or another” the information about the panel’s findings involving Cuomo were going to be made public. He said if Heastie didn’t reverse course, Republicans on the panel were discussing issuing their own report – based on evidence and briefings they had on the scandals during closed-door sessions held by committee members from both sides.
Heastie and Lavine cautioned that the final report of the investigation “will take all appropriate steps” to ensure that it does not interfere with investigations still ongoing involving Cuomo. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have a criminal probe underway of the nursing home matters, and Attorney General Letitia James has an investigation of the Cuomo book deal that followed her recent report accusing Cuomo of sexually harassing multiple women. Five different county district attorneys are looking to see whether allegations that Cuomo inappropriately touched female staffers rise to criminal acts.
Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately and has said he never sexually harassed any of the women who said he made offensive comments to them on numerous occasions.
One Albany watchdog group that has been sharply critical of the State Capitol’s lack of transparency over the years said Heastie’s decision to produce a public report on the judiciary panel’s investigation is the right call.
“Taxpayers paid for it … New Yorkers deserve to know what they found, if anything,’’ said Blair Horner, executive director of the New York Public Interest Research Group.