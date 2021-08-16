Heastie reverses course, says Cuomo impeachment panel will produce public report

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Assembly committee has spent millions of dollars on outside lawyers, internal staff, travel and other items in its sweeping investigation of Cuomo.

The panel’s task was to investigate not just the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, but allegations his administration purposely undercounted Covid deaths of nursing home residents last year after ordering the facilities to take in Covid-positive patients from hospitals; the use of state resources in his $5.1 million book deal; and priority Covid testing for Cuomo friends and family members.

The speaker’s reversal came after a steady and loud drumbeat that began Friday afternoon and continued through Sunday night from Assembly and Senate Democrats, Republicans and others who said Heastie’s Friday decision not to issue a report on the findings against Cuomo would not only sweep scandals under the rug but be a disservice to the public and victims of sexual harassment and Covid nursing home deaths.