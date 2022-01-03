Hearing delves into city's decision-making on damaged Great Northern grain elevator

A written decision will be rendered "quickly" on granting a preservation organization a preliminary injunction to stop the demolition of the damaged Great Northern grain elevator, State Supreme Court Justice Justice Emilio Colaiacovo said Monday.
Colaiacovo said the fate of the historic 1897 brick box-style grain elevator, designated a local landmark, will hinge on the narrow determination of whether James Comerford, commissioner of Permit and Inspection Services, used "rational" judgment rather than acting "arbitrarily and capriciously" in rendering his decision to award an emergency demolition permit.
A hearing the judge held Monday was done to further delve into what the commissioner did before rendering his decision. But Colaiacovo said materials submitted by structural engineers, architects and developers on restoring and reusing the Great Northern were not pertinent to the court in making that evaluation.
"This should not be perceived as an invitation for a battle of the experts – engineers versus engineers – as to whether or not the property can be salvaged," Colaiacovo said, in defining the testimony he would consider.
"The issue is narrowly defined by how the city reached the conclusion that a demolition order would be necessary," the judge said.
Comerford explained how he came to the decision to issue an emergency demolition order six days after a windstorm damaged the structure's north wall. Comerford said he considered drone imagery, materials from the grain elevator's owner and consultations with city housing inspectors and the fire commissioner.
Comerford said he, a deputy commissioner and two housing inspectors did ground-level site inspections and used drone still images and video to gain further information. He said he became convinced the structure posed an imminent safety hazard.
"I was concerned that further damage could occur with the wall that gave in," Comerford said. "We also saw stress lines on the east wall that got us nervous, and the drone footage showed evidence of the penthouse/cupola where there was corrugated metal flapping, and bowing on the river side."
On Dec. 13, Comerford said an inspector served ADM a letter of violation and asked the company what it planned to do. ADM notified the city it would pursue demolition, something the company informally asked him to issue in 2019 or 2020, and which he declined to do at the time, the commissioner said. ADM was rebuffed by the city in past attempts to demolish the building in 1996 and 2003.
"This is a 125-year-old building and I can't say when or if it this is ever going to collapse," Comerford said. "Nobody can say that. But the immediate danger is the north wall."