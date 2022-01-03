Hearing delves into city's decision-making on damaged Great Northern grain elevator

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Comerford explained how he came to the decision to issue an emergency demolition order six days after a windstorm damaged the structure's north wall. Comerford said he considered drone imagery, materials from the grain elevator's owner and consultations with city housing inspectors and the fire commissioner.

Comerford said he, a deputy commissioner and two housing inspectors did ground-level site inspections and used drone still images and video to gain further information. He said he became convinced the structure posed an imminent safety hazard.

"I was concerned that further damage could occur with the wall that gave in," Comerford said. "We also saw stress lines on the east wall that got us nervous, and the drone footage showed evidence of the penthouse/cupola where there was corrugated metal flapping, and bowing on the river side."

On Dec. 13, Comerford said an inspector served ADM a letter of violation and asked the company what it planned to do. ADM notified the city it would pursue demolition, something the company informally asked him to issue in 2019 or 2020, and which he declined to do at the time, the commissioner said. ADM was rebuffed by the city in past attempts to demolish the building in 1996 and 2003.