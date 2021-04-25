Healy-Case starts sheriff's race ad war by attacking 'socialist' mandates

"Erie County Sheriff's deputies are not @markpoloncarz (or any elected official's) personal police force," she tweeted last week. "The Sheriff's job is to protect our families, not accompany unelected bureaucrats on witch hunts designed to punish free citizens. As Sheriff, I'll end this practice on day 1."

Christopher M. Grant, media consultant for the candidate, said Healy-Case offers a "powerful personal story" about her career as a Buffalo police officer and the resulting perspective she brings to the campaign.

"A lot of frustrated people think law enforcement is getting a raw deal," he said Sunday. "And there's a lot of anger about the Poloncarz administration using deputies to enforce their bureaucratic ideals. It's a very important issue for Republican voters.

"The ad tells her story and where she is on the issues (voters) care about," Grant added. "She will fight the folks that want to defund the Sheriff's Department."

Healy-Case faces two other Republicans in a primary for sheriff that veteran political observers call unprecedented. One other GOP candidate, gun rights activist Steve Felano, has been expressing sentiments similar to hers. Last week, he convened a press conference to point out instances of "government overreach" and promised to resist such efforts if elected.