Healthy Holidays: Tips to eat right and roll more happily into the new year

Thanksgiving is a two-day celebration for the Hedgepeth family in Niagara Falls.

A charcuterie board, bread dip bowl and great grandma’s cranberry relish will round out a traditional Thursday meal with turkey, mash potatoes and pies.

Susie Hedgepeth, 10 and a vegetarian, will skip the turkey but looks to grab at least one or two of her aunt’s pumpkin-chocolate cookies.

“They’re kind of big and bumpy,” she said. “I love those.”

The next day, extended family will again gather for dinner because four members of the clan were born in November. They will celebrate with birthday cake.

Then it will be back to more wholesome eating until Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

This family understands that culinary abandon is reserved for special days – not every day of the holiday season.

“We’re very intentional about moderation,” said Paul Hedgepeth, a married father of five, including Susie and two other children who still live at home.

Families can have meaningful holiday meals and snacks while maintaining a healthy balance. Here’s how.

Photos: Local family makes dinner using Independent Health Foundation Healthy Options The Hedgepeth family of Niagara Falls prepares dinner using an Independent Health Foundation Healthy Options at Home meal kit.

SHOPPING AND MEALS AT HOME

“The holidays can become somewhat stressful,” said Mackenzie Ferrante, a registered dietitian. “Eating under stress can not only cause weight gain because you're stressed but also because you are eating differently. There are holiday parties and gatherings, and you have less time because you're out shopping or doing all these other things.”

The way you shop and eat at home sets the stage for holiday nutrition, said Ferrante, a postdoctoral associate with the University at Buffalo Child Health & Behavior Lab.

Makeup matters

Nutrient-dense foods should comprise most of a healthy diet. Think whole foods, whole grains and lean proteins. “The biggest thing to think about is color,” Ferrante said. Colorful fruits and vegetables teem with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that build strong cells and lower the risk for illness and disease. Sweet potatoes are nutrient-dense, Ferrante said. French fries are not, because they are fried in fat in a process that washes away nutrients. “Calorically speaking, they're similar,” she said, “but you're going to get more nutrients in the sweet potato.”

Mindset is key

“One of the biggest misconceptions about healthy eating is that it has to be expensive,” Ferrante said. “You can eat healthfully on a budget and you can do it frequently throughout the week.” Planning and support can help.

The Hedgepeth family got a boost through the Healthy Options at Home meal kit program, an Independent Health Foundation effort designed to teach cooking skills and create positive long-term habits. Shipments come weekly for several weeks and include no more than a dozen ingredients for a healthy recipe. Families also get instructions and a kitchen kit with utensils. Budget-friendly recipes take minimal time to prepare. Families in Niagara Falls and East and West Buffalo are eligible.

Sweet potato tacos were the first unfamiliar combination the family tried after they signed up. Dinner on Tuesday featured Turkey and Veggie Bolognese made with carrots, onions, celery, frozen spinach, tomato sauce and spices, over whole wheat rotini.

“Sweet potatoes are one thing and then tacos are another thing,” said Becky Hedgepeth, Paul's wife. “But combining them? It sounded very uncertain. It was unexpectedly tasty, so ever since that, it doesn't matter what it sounds like, we're trying it.”

Take your kids shopping – and let them help cook

“One thing we've learned from recent research is that if it's in the house, it's going to get eaten,” Ferrante said. That is why planned grocery trips matter, as well as shopping with your children – if possible. This can help parents teach kids about making healthy food choices and show them how beautiful fresh produce and other healthy foods can be. When they pick out these foods, they’re more invested in trying them, Ferrante said.

Grocery stores also can harbor too many unhealthy temptations for some children. Shopping together online can reduce them, she said, and save time, a valuable commodity this time of year.

“Research has also shown us that involving your kids in cooking gets them to eat what you're cooking,” Ferrante said. “That comes with the caveat that it doesn't always work.” Keep trying, she said. Your kids likely one day will take a bite.

Read food labels

It can be easy to get lost in the details and come to wrong conclusions about some processed foods, Ferrante said. For example, brown, whole-grain rice once took 45 minutes or more to cook. Some brands now take just a few minutes. Many healthy foods also need preservatives. She recommends shoppers pay most attention to added sugars, saturated and unsaturated fats – not only per serving but for the entire package. “If you eat that bag of Oreos,” Ferrante said, “how many calories is that going to be? How many grams of fat is that going to be?”

Please the eyes

It’s a good idea for kids and adults to keep treats out of regular eyeshot at home. Susie Hedgepeth and her siblings David, 14, and Maria, 12, will get some in their Christmas stockings next month but won’t find a trace of those goodies beforehand. Fresh fruits are within arm’s reach in the family kitchen, another habit Ferrante recommends, along with keeping fresh-cut fruits and vegetables front and center in the fridge. Adding spinach, kale or beets to hummus dip can add a holiday hue. Ferrante also recommends putting out such nutrient-dense foods first at mealtime.

“My kids would rather have candy or chips," Becky Hedgepeth said, "but if I cut up apples for them and put slices in a bowl, they're like, ‘That looks yummy.’ ”

Eat together

The Hedgepeths do so routinely, especially for dinner. “I think we've been the better for it, both healthwise and as a family,” Becky Hedgepeth said. “We can count on dinner no matter what our day has been like.”

She makes the same foods available to everyone, though portion sizes vary and Susie passes on entrees and sides that contain meat.

Ferrante and her son, Rowan, almost 2, eat breakfast together each morning. “I will mimic what he has,” she said, “but I will do it in the way that I am trying to show him how to add more nutrients,” like including fresh fruit with oatmeal or cereal.

GATHERINGS AND DINING OUT

“One of the things that we know about restaurant foods is that they are typically higher in calories, they're higher in saturated fat, they're higher in sodium,” Ferrante said. “Going out to eat three times a week is no longer a treat. Being a little bit more conscious about what we are doing and how often we are doing it is important.”

Pick your spots

Cut yourself slack on gatherings with your friends and family, she said, but not always. “If you eat a slice of pie, it's all going to be OK. But if you're eating a slice of pie every single day throughout this two-month holiday season, that's when you have to rethink things.”

It might mean asking for takeout box with your meal while dining out, and stashing half of it to go before you start eating, Ferrante said. It’s also wise to eat nutrient-dense breakfast and lunch when you have holiday dinner plans, especially when you know a restaurant or family chef will prepare a meal you’re excited to have. Same goes with choosing a healthier appetizer if you know a savory, but less nutritious entrée, is on the way.

The Hedgepeths embrace more family gatherings during the holidays but continue to limit restaurant and at-home pizza night – a rare time the kids get soda – to once a month. Water and 2% milk are otherwise the beverage staples.

Whether it’s sit-down or takeout, make side dishes count, too. Substitute fries or mashed potatoes with fruit, beans or a side salad. That includes kids’ meals.

Be realistic

Ferrante does not count herself among dietitians who encourage plying yourself with broccoli and kale before a social gathering.

“I don't know many people that are able to resist those little Brie-wrapped pastries and sugary stuff when they’re passing under their nose,” she said. Instead, add something healthy to your small appetizer or dessert plate. Eat slowly and savor what you have, too, because this fosters a feeling of fullness – and wait before you head back for seconds. “It takes a little bit,” she said, “for our stomach to catch up to our mouth.”

Drink responsibly

“I am a huge pusher of water,” said Ferrante, who keeps at least three full bottles in her house, drinks it routinely and sometimes adds fruit slices for more flavor. “Water is a good way to start every meal,” she said. “One of the things I also like to tell people is chug a glass of water the minute you get to the restaurant, the minute you get to the party,” she said. “Let yourself be a little bit hydrated. It can slow you down a little bit.”

Whether at home or out on the town, “alcohol adds calories,” Ferrante said. Many alcoholic beverages – as well as specialty coffees and nonalcoholic mocktails – often include lots of added sugar that can pack on pounds and needlessly boost expenses. Ask for an Americano instead, with only one pump of flavoring if needed.

Live well

Exercise. Sleep at least seven hours and make sure kids do for at least eight. Take breaks from long bouts of sitting to stretch. Sit quietly when stress mounts, counting each breath. “You don't have to become the next Swami guru,” Ferrante said. “Just giving yourself little tiny breaks can be really helpful.”

The Hedgepeth family enjoys playing games and taking walks in state parks along the Niagara Gorge, including during the holiday season. There are gingerbread houses to make and decorate. A tree to trim. Special church services to attend.

Food and drink are part of the equation, but gratitude, kindness, faith and family are the cornerstones.

“The kids are healthy and active,” Paul Hedgepeth said, “and we are active with them.”

HEALTHY HOLIDAY RECIPES

Mackenzie Ferrante, a postdoctoral associate with the University at Buffalo Child Health & Behavior Lab, shared the following recipes that are easy to make, satisfying and come with nutritional benefits.

Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients

1 box of cake, cupcake or muffin mix (15-ounce size of whatever flavor sounds good)

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

Mix the two until combined. Don’t overmix!

Fill your muffin pan. Use liners or butter or spray the pan.

Bake according to the mix package directions.

There is no need for oil or eggs with this recipe. If you wish, add spices to the mix, like cinnamon, nutmeg or cloves, and top with cinnamon sugar and chopped nuts.

“There are a lot of ways to play with the recipe, but it’s also tasty as is,” Ferrante said. “Kiddos can help pour the mix out, stir the mix and pumpkin together. They can top with cinnamon sugar if you’re doing that. This is a super easy, quick way to get kids cooking and get them excited about a fall/winter vegetable – pumpkin.”

Holiday Dip

Ingredients

6 medium beets (1 1/2 pounds), trimmed

2 small garlic cloves, minced

1 Jalepeno pepper, seeded and minced (if you like a lot of spice, leave the seeds)

1 cup plain hummus

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons goat cheese, crumbled

Salt, to taste

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put beets in a small roasting pan and add a quarter cup water. Cover with foil and bake for about 1 hour, until tender. Let cool slightly.

Peel the beets, cut into wedges and transfer to a food processor.

Add all other ingredients to the food processor. Blend until smooth.

“This hummus is a bright red color and great as a holiday dip with cut veggies, pita bread, etc.,” Ferrante said “It’s festive, delicious, and full of protein, vitamins and minerals.”