Health sectors see 3% reduction in staffing since state vaccination mandate

Hochul to expand vaccine mandate to health workers in prisons, mental health facilities Unlike hospital and nursing home workers, employees in those facilities have been able to bypass the vaccination requirement with a weekly test.

Hochul said the staff reduction comes as a result of different actions by employees who declined to get vaccinated, including people who resigned, retired or were furloughed. The state has also been asked to furnish information about how many vaccinated replacement workers there are, including those via placement agencies from out of state, but it has not furnished that information yet.

Hochul’s estimate came a day after the state lost in federal court Tuesday in a decision handed down by a judge in Utica declaring that the state must offer a religious exemption to health workers who decline to get vaccinated for moral reasons. About 10,000 hospital and nursing home workers have claimed such exemptions, the state said last week.

Hochul on Wednesday called the decision by U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd “disappointing," and that the process is already underway to appeal the order.

Unlike other vaccination mandates, the Hochul administration did not offer health workers who would not get vaccinated an alternative route to be tested for Covid-19 on a regular basis. The state’s August order, which took effect last month for most health care workers, had one out for vaccine-opposed workers: a medical exemption.