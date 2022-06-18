Health rule critics, ex-mayors square off in spirited Williamsville election

After months of intense debate over Covid-19 mask rules, emergency health regulations and the fate of the Ellicott Creek dam, Williamsville residents on Tuesday head to the polls for a hotly contested Village Board special election.

Four people are seeking two board seats, and the contrasts among the candidates are stark.

Running mates Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano are former Williamsville mayors who tout their years serving on the Village Board and on volunteer committees. They say they're running to refocus the board on issues that matter more to village residents.

Under Mayor Deb Rogers, the board has taken strong positions against state and county Covid-19 restrictions, including a recent discussion of an emergency public health order that spurred comparisons to authoritarian human-rights violations.

"I think it just reflected badly on our community, or poorly on our community, and I think it's going to be important to mend some of those fences and to have everybody be proud of the village," Lowther said. "Again, I'm not sure people are proud of where they live right now."

Rogers is not on the ballot, but her allies Dave Sherman, the deputy mayor and a retired journalist, and John Ariola, a political newcomer, are. Sherman and Ariola have sharply criticized public health rules but promote a message of "commonsense," business-friendly Williamsville government.

It's the third year in a row that this community of 5,400 is seeing a fiercely competitive contest for trustee positions. And Tuesday's election could produce a shift in control of the board.

"Look, my opponents are running based on the fact that they have combined 20 years' village government experience," Ariola said. "And I don't look at that as a positive – I look at that as a negative."

As recently as 2019, all four candidates for village office ran unopposed.

But by 2020, three declared candidates sought a single Village Board seat and last year, four candidates battled over two trustee posts.

Tuesday's special election is for two seats with a year remaining in their terms.

In April 2021, Al Yates stepped down and Rogers named Sherman to replace him. Then, in January, Matthew Etu, abruptly resigned, citing Rogers' "toxic" behavior, and the mayor appointed Matt Carson.

Sherman is running for re-election but Carson is not, saying family considerations drove his decision.

Lowther and DeLano jointly announced their candidacies in March. Their campaigns have the backing of the Community First Party, the same ballot line on which Trustees Eileen Torre and Christine Hunt ran.

DeLano is a former trustee, deputy mayor and mayor who opted not to seek re-election in 2019. He is now chair of Williamsville's Tree Board.

Lowther is the first woman to serve as mayor, from 2005 to 2011, and prior to that served as a village trustee. She is now village historian and president of the Williamsville Historical Society.

Lowther and DeLano said they were motivated to run because Rogers and her allies were spending too much time on nonlocal issues like Covid-19 mask rules.

"There's other things to work on. And that's what should have been going on all along over the last couple of years," DeLano said, "rather than taking on things that this village essentially had no say in."

DeLano pointed to the board's initial vote to challenge a $300 fine imposed by the Erie County Health Department after Rogers and other attendees at the Jan. 10 Village Board meeting defied the masking requirement. This raised the prospect of hefty legal fees before Sherman switched his vote, allowing the village to pay the fine.

"When they essentially thumbed their nose at the county, that was the last straw for me," DeLano said.

Sherman said the Village Board hasn't ignored pressing municipal concerns.

A longtime Williamsville volunteer firefighter, Sherman said his decades as a reporter and editor for the Bee Newspapers gave him an up-close view of what does, and doesn't, work in local government.

One issue that's flared up recently in Williamsville is the village's decision not to put the Ellicott Creek dam into operation this spring.

This has highlighted the tension between property owners along the channel section that's rapidly drying out as a result and upstream homeowners who fear flooding when the dam is in operation. The board has applied for a grant to study a long-term solution to the issue, meaning nothing will happen before 2023 at the earliest.

Sherman conceded some residents have asked him to explain his remarks from the May 9 Village Board meeting.

That's when he read from Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl," written during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, to illustrate his objections to provisions in a state emergency health order outlining when New Yorkers diagnosed with, or suspected of having, an infectious disease must isolate or quarantine.

Representatives of the local Jewish community addressed the board at the following meeting.

"I think that the damage that was done has been repaired," Sherman said, "and I wouldn't say it's forgotten, but I think it's been resolved."

Ariola has decried pandemic-era regulations at numerous recent meetings, making a point of handing out copies of the Constitution to Rogers and the trustees at one such session.

A financial adviser, Ariola highlights his credentials as a small-business owner. He has not previously run for office or volunteered at the village level.

"Let's put it this way: I have very little respect for politicians and never wanted to be one," he said. "And I hope that's not what I turn into."

As his Twitter account makes clear, Ariola opposes gun control legislation, doubts the 2020 election was conducted fairly and questions the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ariola said respecting property rights and ensuring sufficient funding for the fire department are among his motivations for seeking local office.

"You fix your home, you fix your school, you fix your neighborhood and you fix this whole country," he said.

Like Sherman, Ariola has the backing of the Harmony Party, the same party that supported Rogers.

The mayor inspires strong opinions from proponents and critics alike but it's not known how much of an effect she will have on the final outcome.

"Well, I think Deb has stepped back a step. Rightly so," Sherman said. "You know, the election is not about her. She's not on the ballot."

Ariola is hoping for, and expecting, a higher-than-typical turnout. A victory by Lowther, DeLano or both would shift control of the board away from Rogers and her allies.

"It's easy to be beholden to someone who appoints you to a position," Lowther said, referring to Sherman and Carson, "and I think that that's going to change after the election."

Voting takes place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Village Hall, 5565 Main St., with the two top vote-getters winning the contest.

