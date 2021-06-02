Health insurers submit rate requests for 2022

The main health insurers serving the Buffalo Niagara region have submitted their requests for rates for 2022, with Highmark Western and Northeastern New York seeking a double-digit percentage increase.

The rates would not apply to individuals who receive their health insurance through an employer, Medicare or Medicaid. The state Department of Financial Services has final say over approving or modifying the insurers' requests and often will reduce the size of proposed increases.

• Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – known as HealthNow before a recent affiliation agreement – requested an 18.1% increase for individuals and a 17.6% increase for small groups.

Highmark said the requested changes would impact about 10% of its members. The insurer said the proposed rate hikes "anticipate the costs of medical and pharmaceutical care continue to rise as the main driver of health care premiums."

Highmark cited two other factors affecting its request. Many members postponed elective treatments and surgeries during the pandemic, so a higher-than-usual number of surgeries are expected to be completed.

And the insurer cited "artificial rate cuts" imposed by the Department of Financial Services over the past several years.