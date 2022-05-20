 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health Department warns 'don't trust your cocaine' as 9 die from suspected overdoses

narcan box

Erie County is distributing free emergency Narcan boxes to area businesses. Each box contains two doses of the the overdose rescue drug Narcan. 

 Photo courtesy of Erie County
At least nine people in Erie County have died of overdoses during the past week and authorities suspect they consumed cocaine with fentanyl, the Erie County Health Department said Friday.

"Don't trust your cocaine," Health Department officials said in a blunt warning to the public.

The cocaine available in the area "generally contains fentanyl," health officials.

“The main message that we want to share is that we need to keep people alive,” said Health Commission Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “As we see all too often with opioid overdose deaths, cocaine and fentanyl are a deadly combination. People should never use any drug alone and always have Narcan on hand just in case of an overdose.”

The combination can be especially deadly because the people using the substance are "hit with the 'high' of the cocaine and the 'low' of fentanyl," health officials explained. That can slow or even stop breathing and can also stop the heart, health officials said.

They urged people who consume controlled substances, not just heroin, to not use the drugs alone and to have the opioid antidote Narcan available. They should also use fentanyl strips to test for the presence of fentanyl.

“To have overdose scenes where a person, or multiple people, die when a dose of Narcan could have saved their lives – these are heartbreaking situations,” said Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force Director Cheryll Moore in a statement, “Families and loved ones live with that pain, but we continue to transform that pain into progress with our task force activities.”

Health officials put out an initial warning at about 10:30 a.m. Friday after four suspected fatal overdoses were reported. An updated report was distributed to news outlets just before 3 p.m. that five more people had died due to suspected overdoses.

Fatal overdoses have skyrocketed over the past two years locally and nationally. More than 100,000 people are believed to have died of  drug overdoses in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In July 2021, Erie County reported that almost half of the people who died of drug overdoses in 2020 had cocaine and fentanyl in their systems.

The Buffalo News

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

