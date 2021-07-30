 Skip to main content
Health Department warns about possible Covid-19 exposure at Orchard Park Bible school
top story

Health Department warns about possible Covid-19 exposure at Orchard Park Bible school

  Updated
Staff, volunteers and families who participated in the Tabernacle Church Vacation Bible School summer program may have been exposed to Covid-19 and should get tested, the Erie County Health Department announced Friday. 

The potential exposures took place July 23 at the church, 3210 Southwestern Boulevard, Orchard Park. 

The Health Department said in a statement that it makes public notifications "when efforts to obtain contact tracing information are unsuccessful. After multiple communications from ECDOH, the facility was unwilling to cooperate with contact tracing staff."

The news about the potential exposure came just hours after the Health Department declared that the spread of the virus in the county had risen to "substantial" levels and that the county would require anyone entering a county building to wear an mask.

Free Covid-19 tests are available through the Health Department by calling 716-858-2929 or 716-858-7697. Other diagnostic testing sites in Erie County are listed at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.

Diagnostic tests are recommended five to seven days past the date of exposure.

