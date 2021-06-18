Health challenges brought two longtime gym owners together in a new fitness model

Bob Gosch and Rick Leugemors were so physically fit during their younger days they could push themselves hard during workouts, reward themselves by eating whatever they wanted, and maintain a high level of fitness.
That changed as they closed in on 60.
Doctors told Leugemors his health screens showed he could be on his way to a serious setback.
Gosch was diagnosed almost four years ago with head and neck cancer.
They needed a different approach, so the longtime friends, well known in regional fitness circles, decided to boost their well-being by going into business together.
They opened AltYou in Williamsville last summer, with aims to teach a more holistic approach to well-being that has helped them address their challenges.
“Three out of 100 people are successful with extreme diets and extreme exercise commitments,” said Gosch, a one-time body building champion and former Gold’s Gym franchise owner who last owned Discover Golf and Fitness. “You’ve got to provide simple solutions. Everything is designed for longevity here but you don't wait until you're 60 or 70 to start aging gracefully.”
“I had been in big-box fitness for 30 years and was really motivated to get into a studio model where you could really impact people's fitness and wellness trajectory,” added Leugemors, founder partner in the Buffalo Athletic Club, who continues to co-own the BAC for Women in the Town of Tonawanda.
The two owners designed their latest studio to bolster seven pillars of successful wellness based on kaizen, a Japanese term for “continuous improvement.” It involves learning better ways to sleep, nourish, relax, connect, smile, purify and live more intentionally.
“These are seven different arenas of life that are going to contribute to your wellness and building a strong immune system,” Leugemors said.
Studio users can snap a smartphone photo of a barcode on alternating signs for each pillar and pull up related articles with simple steps to improve in each arena.
“It's a really neat approach to life,” Gosch said, “because most people bite off way too much.”
The most popular AltYou class involves employs Italian-designed Kinesis One machines. Eight of the standalone workout stations stand in a main studio space that includes a plant wall. Each piece of equipment contains concealed weight stacks and three sets of resistance cords set at different heights and designed to be pulled in a variety of directions, hitting muscles at several angles to build flexibility and better body tone.
“If you were to look at other formats – yoga and Pilates, or even CrossFit, spinning, those are formats – they started grassroots, and they grew,” Gosch said. “No one has ever taken this piece of equipment, put it in a petite setting and used it the way we've learned to use it, and the way we've taught our staff to use it.”
The classes also use granite bowls filled with water, and rope-tied stones gathered on the beaches of Maine and tethered at various weights. Gosch designed the Zen-like exercise sequences during chemotherapy to be done slowly and deliberately so they foster better focus, balance and body awareness. It helped him master his treatments, he said.
Classes include no more than 10 participants and end with a short meditation. Four kinds of meditation also are offered on their own, as is nutritional counseling. Leugemors is a certified meditation teacher and Forks Over Knives plant-based culinary coach.
The duo also has enlisted four other trainers to help them teach classes.
AltYou installed a water filtration system and hospital-grade air filtration system to capture and destroy viruses and other harmful particles. The studio also sells organic wine from California made on biodynamic farms.
Find AltYou at 5363 Main St., in what was last was the showroom of a European car dealership. For a limited time, a two-week pass for unlimited Kinesis and meditation classes, and one personal training session, costs $49. For more rates and information, visit altyou.com.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon