A Cattaraugus County crash in which State Police said a brother "purposely" drove his pickup truck into the path of his sister's car has claimed a third life.

Troopers reported Sunday night that the sister, Dahlia J. Kink, 24, of Freedom, died from her injuries in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Two passengers in her car, Havanah S. Lopez, 17, of Java, and Molly Kibler, 6, of Freedom, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around noon Saturday on Freedom Road in the Town of Freedom.

Dahlia Klink and a 4-year-old passenger in her vehicle were airlifted by Mercy Flight with serious injuries, police said Saturday.

Troopers said an investigation showed that Evan R. Klink, 21, of Freedom, was westbound in a 2006 Dodge Ram truck when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with his sister Dahlia's 2005 Ford Focus.

State Police said Saturday that “the Dodge purposely entered into the oncoming lane and lost control before the collision.”

Evan Klink was treated for injuries, then transported to State Police Warsaw for an evaluation. His passenger, Cameron Klink, 19, of Freedom, was transported by Mercy Flight with serious injuries.