Head of school at Buffalo Seminary plans June 2024 retirement

Buffalo Seminary's head of school for the past seven years will retire next June.

School officials said Thursday that Helen L. Marlette will be stepping aside from her post shortly after the end of the 2023-24 school year.

Marlette joined Buffalo Seminary's faculty 16 years ago, initially serving as dean of students, director of athletics and field hockey coach. In 2011, Marlette took on responsibility for the school's external relations, including admissions and development. She became assistant head of school in 2014 and head of school in 2016.

In a statement, Kate Bowen Smith, chairwoman of Buffalo Seminary's Board of Trustees, described Marlette as having led the school during her tenure with remarkable vision, expertise, and humanity.

"Helen led the school extraordinarily well through the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic, while carefully balancing health and safety with Sem’s extremely high standards of education. Because of her leadership, Sem was among the very first schools able to return to classes, accommodating, supporting, and inspiring students around the world," she said.

"Her legacy includes a greater focus on personalization and flexibility, allowing students to pursue their interests both in and out of the classroom," Bowen Smith added.

Marlette is an alumni interviewer for Middlebury College, a member of Leadership Buffalo Class of 1992, and she served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo. She currently serves on the New York State Association of Independent Schools Board of Trustees, Elmwood Franklin Board of Trustees, and the Advisory Board for 716 Squash.

Storbeck Search, a nationally recognized firm specializing in the recruitment of heads of schools and leaders of undergraduate institutions, has been retained by the Buffalo Seminary Board of Trustees to find a replacement for Marlette.