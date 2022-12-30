 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'He was a great guy': Vietnam War vet among the blizzard fatalities

Robert Coho

Robert Coho died shoveling snow on Christmas. The Vietnam War veteran was 73.

Robert D. Coho, a 73-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was shoveling snow on Christmas when he suffered a heart attack in his Amherst driveway and died, his family said.  

He is among the 40 people who died due to the blizzard that socked the Buffalo region for several days beginning Dec. 23. 

"He was the nicest person I've ever known," said Denise Coho, his wife of 50 years. "He was a great guy. He really was." 

Coho was shoveling with his wife when she went inside to warm up. Fifteen minutes later, at around 1:09 p.m., she went outside to check on her husband and found him face down and unresponsive, Amherst police said.

Coho was born in Buffalo and grew up in Town of Tonawanda. After graduating Kenmore East High School, he was drafted and fought in the Vietnam War.

After the service, Mr. Coho worked in the forge shop at J.H. Williams & Company in Buffalo. He later worked in the business office at M. Wile and Co. and spent most of his business career in systems management at FedEx, where he continued to work part-time after retiring. 

"My father was a humble person, and he was a major Bills fan and he loved Buffalo," his son, Jason, said. "He took pride in making the house and the lawn beautiful for us, and was a provider for his family."

A daughter, Jaime, preceded Mr. Coho in death in 2014.  

Other survivors include two brothers, James and Terry of Buffalo; and three sisters, Jeanne Lawson, Mary Mehaffey and Carol Hilliard of Town of Tonawanda.   

A wake will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Lombardo Funeral Home, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Burial will be 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at National Cemetery, Pembroke.   

