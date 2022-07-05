'He touched thousands and thousands of lives': Dr. Jonathan Daniels remembered as caring to peers, patients

It wasn't just the thousands of parents and children in his pediatric practice who looked up to Dr. Jonathan D. Daniels, although they did.

Daniels also was a mentor for medical students at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.

"Students at the medical school were his legacy. He brought them in, he mentored them, he gave them strength to go onto wonderful careers in medicine," said Dr. Emmekunla K. Nylander, who went to medical school with Daniels. "He touched thousands and thousands of lives, and he is going to be missed."

Tributes, shock and social media posts came pouring in after Daniels, 53, and two of his daughters, Jordan A., 27, and Jensen A., 23, died early Monday in a fire at their Huntington Avenue home.

"He was an amazing man, he was a good friend and amazing father," Nylander said. "He loved his girls, he loved his wife – family meant everything to him."

Nylander, who as an obstetrician brought many of Daniels' patients into the world, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his wife, Janessa Givens-Daniels, 53, and another daughter, Jillian, who was not home at the time of the fire, to help with immediate day-to-day needs, including housing. Givens-Daniels was admitted to Erie County Medical Center on Monday with injuries from the fire.

Daniels, who served as associate director of admissions in UB's Jacobs School, worked many years for Main Pediatrics before joining Urban Family Practice in May 2021. Dr. Raul Vazquez, president and CEO of Urban Family Practice, said Daniels was his medical director for pediatrics at the Jefferson Avenue location, where he quickly connected to the children and their parents. He also left a lasting impression on the location's staff members – Vazquez said he's had people calling him crying over the news.

"It's a big loss to the medical field in Buffalo, especially in the Black and brown population – because there's not enough of us," Vazquez said.

"My heart is just broken," said Tara Jabbaar Gyambrah. "It's a huge loss for the community."

Tara Jabbaar Gyambrah said she was excited to bring her children to a Black physician, particularly a Black male, "someone who looks like them, who understands them culturally."

She will never forget when her daughter was born, and she suffered a small cut on her face from the obstetrician. As a new mother, Daniels checked on her daughter, but came to see her as well, assuring her that the cut would heal, which it did.

"I'll never forget that moment when he came up and comforted me, having the heart to speak to me like I was his sister," she said.

Many in the Black and brown community sent their children to Daniels, said Javeena Edwards.

"There are not a lot of Black pediatricians in our area," Edwards said. "I think it's extremely important, especially for males, for my son, to see the opportunities for being a person of color."

Parents rarely have the kind of relationship they have with their child's pediatrician with any other health provider. Katherine Scarafia Macro said that at every appointment, Daniels would tell her as a new mother what to look out for.

"There's so much you’re afraid of when you bring home a baby for the first time," Macro said. "From the moment we first met him he was always teaching."

Her children were upset when she told them about the fire, then they started reminiscing about Daniels. He always found a way to do what needed to be done while ensuring that the child was comfortable, she said.

"Dr. Daniels always really listened when kids talked, and when parents talked, too," Macro said. "Sometimes he was more counselor than pediatrician."

Daniels made every family feel like his family, said Felicia Stanley. Which made it all the more difficult for her to tell her 20-year-old son about his death.

"He's on FaceTime, sobbing about his pediatrician," she said.

Daniels was warm and accessible and seemed to connect effortlessly with people, Stanley said.

"He left a part of himself with the community and with his patients that I think they’ll never forget," Stanley said.

She's never seen the outpouring of grief and hurt ripple through the community still struggling with the trauma of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

"It's another blow to our already hurting community," Stanley said.

Daniels' death also leaves a void at the Jacobs School.

Dr. David A. Milling, the school's senior associate dean for student and academic affairs, knew Daniels for about 20 years and worked closely with him for the last eight years on a number of diversity initiatives, including creating a pipeline to medical school for students who are underrepresented in the field. At meetings, even ones where people had opposing views, it was Daniels' level-headed personality that was key to arriving at a consensus by the time it ended, Milling added.

Milling said Daniels also took particular interest in supporting and developing students to become the next generation of practitioners.

And he did all that while also holding the role of a well-respected pediatrician in the community, he noted.

"There's nobody who's going to come in and do all the things the way Jonathan did them with the passion, the success and the motivation that he had and the drive to work toward the goals that we so desperately need to fulfill in our community," Milling said.

