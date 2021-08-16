He never got to walk his daughter down the aisle – but did for her organ recipient

A life cut short and another renewed

Heather Donnelly was on her way to a friend’s birthday party in October 2017 when she was fatally injured in an automobile accident in which police were engaged in a high-speed pursuit of a suspect.

She was 26, only a year older than Donnarumma, and had received her master’s degree in counseling months before from Texas A&M Corpus Christ campus. She wanted to work with children.

“There were lots of kids at her funeral. It was just unbelievable all the little kids that were coming there from day cares and everywhere. It was just amazing,” Dan Donnelly said.

He did not know his daughter was an organ donor until he arrived at the hospital.

Heather Donnelly’s organs saved the lives of eight other people, said Donnarumma.

In 2019, soon after Conlan Kreher proposed to Donnarumma at the eternal flame at Chestnut Ridge Park, Donnarumma had a “gut feeling, pun intended,” that she would ask Heather’s father to participate in the wedding.

“I was very honored when she asked me about doing it," Donnelly said Saturday. "I’ll never get that chance.”