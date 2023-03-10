Delton Arno, brother of the Buffalo firefighter who died March 1 fighting a four-alarm fire, spent a few seconds looking out from the lectern at St. Joseph Cathedral on Friday morning. Not far below laid a black firefighter's helmet that read "Engine 2."

The gear belonged to his brother, Jason Arno, his only sibling. And these words described him.

"Risky, loving, mischievous, compassionate, altruistic, belligerent, thoughtful, kind. The heart of the family, center of gravity, level-headed under chaos," Arno's brother said.

Thousands of Western New Yorkers and visiting firefighters from around the country gathered in and around the cathedral on Franklin Street Friday morning, witnessing the procession of Jason Arno's casket – guided by Engine 2 of the Buffalo Fire Department – from Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue to the downtown cathedral, then to Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The funeral Mass, limited to members of Arno's family, close friends and firefighters, was broadcast on local television stations and streamed on a large screen outside. Those watching grappled with the sadness of a first responder's death in the line of duty and memories of a Buffalo native whose "infectious joy" touched many.

The two brothers' shared memories were at the heart of Delton Arno's speech. He mentioned summer bike rides, boat adventures, trampolines, drinks in Mexico and more.

"He was there fixing my untied shoes and popped collar," he said, later adding about his firefighting brother, "every new day he made memories for a hundred lifetimes."

Delton Arno explained how much his brother loved Buffalo.

"He knew everyone in the service industry, every building and road," he said. "He threw parties for fantasy football and the Bills made or broke his week."

Surrounded by more than a dozen priests and a packed cathedral of Arno's family and friends, Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael Fisher presided over a Mass that included words from Vincent Ventresca, president of firefighters union Local 282; Mayor Byron W. Brown; Arno's father-in-law Robert Tierney; former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Michael L. D'Orazio; and several others.

But some of the most poignant came from Rev. James Van Dyke, a former teacher of Arno's at Canisius High School, who said the homily of the Catholic Mass of Christian Burial after the firefighter's casket was carried into the cathedral during a solemn procession.

"Many of us have been asking this week, 'How is this even possible? How has a young man been suddenly taken from us?' " Van Dyke began in his message.

Van Dyke noted the "very hard truth" of Arno's death, but spoke of his former student's "infectious joy" and love for those who surrounded him.

"He wanted to be the husband, the father, the son, the brother, the friend," Van Dyke said. "He wanted to be there for and with us."

Van Dyke added a personal touch from his memories at Canisius, remarking "how much that little guy, in the first seat in the first row at Canisius High School, had grown. Not just in stature and size, but in love."

The Mass included musical selections such as Catholic hymn "Here I Am, Lord," "Ave Maria" and one based on Psalm 23, "The Lord Is My Shepherd." A piano version of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" was a local touch. Scripture was read from Romans 8 and John 15. "Amazing Grace" reverberated as mourners left the site.

The atmosphere outside St. Joseph's was one of solemnity as the funeral procession, which passed Engine 2 at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Streets on its route, progressed toward the cathedral. Bagpipes played "Going Home" as Arno's casket entered the cathedral, and those gathered stood as a white funeral pall was laid over top. "Here I Am, Lord" was the first hymn.

[Watch: The funeral of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno]

Waiting outside the church were hundreds of firefighters from around the region, standing at attention. The Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums were in formation. The staccato of their drumming could be heard first, then the soaring sounds of the bagpipes. Engine 2 slowly drove up to the front of the church as the firefighters saluted.

Preparations for the funeral – closed to the public but to be livestreamed on a television screen outside the church and on BuffaloNews.com – were more visible about 90 minutes before the Mass. Two firetrucks extended their ladders at the intersection of Church and Franklin streets to display an American flag between them.

Firefighters begin to gather outside St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Buffalo ahead of the funeral for fallen Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. A flag flies at half staff nearby in his honor. pic.twitter.com/dM5OjQEFJT — Maki Becker (@makibecker) March 10, 2023

Firefighters from around the country filed in steadily, assembling outside the church on Franklin Street and passing under the raised flag. They awaited the procession. They came from New York City, New Jersey and a host of cities, with an especially large contingent from Massachusetts.

Dale Smith of the Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Mass., explained why he made the trip to Buffalo.

"He paid the ultimate the sacrifice," Smith said of Arno, who served three years with the Buffalo Fire Department. "It's important to know that this is felt throughout the country."

The scope of firefighters paying respects crossed national lines, too. Hundreds of Canadian firefighters were expected to honor Arno, and early Friday about 30 from Grimsby – an Ontario town about an hour from Buffalo – got situated in downtown Buffalo.

"It's a brotherhood," said Jason Mottershead, a firefighter from Grimsby.

Along with firefighters from around the country, members of the public gathered to watch the ceremony. Retha Jackson, a case worker with the Department of Social Services, stood on the sidewalk on Church Street, across from the scene. “To pay my respects,” she said. “The fire department is very important to our community.”

She followed the news coverage of the tragic death of the firefighter and wanted to do her part. She was awed by the turnout and the pageantry of the funeral.

“It’s beautiful watching the camaraderie,” Jackson said.

Napoleon Johnson, a retired Buffalo firefighter, and his friend Josie Torres, who works in the courts, also came to watch the gathering of firefighters. Johnson said he could not help but think about another tragedy that struck the Buffalo Fire Department in 2009 when two firefighters were killed in a fire in Genesee Street.

“I was working that fire,” he said. “This brings me back to all the memories of that day. I had to come today to pay my respects.”

Born and raised in Buffalo, Arno was one of eight children. At Canisius High School, he was on the crew team first, then played football.

After graduating in 2003, Arno worked at bars and restaurants all over the Buffalo area, serving, tending bar and cooking. He worked at Ballyhoo, Tempo, Route 5 and Fuji Grill, among others.

He was working at the former Parings Wine Bar on Main Street in Williamsville when he met Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, the woman who would become his wife and the mother of their child.

Arno enrolled in culinary school at Erie Community College North. In 2012, he was selected for an internship that took him to Italy for a 2½-month stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in Ravello on the Amalfi Coast.

In February of 2020, Arno entered the fire academy. But because of Covid-19 restrictions, he couldn't finish his training until the fall.

His first assignment was to Rescue 1.

Arno was next assigned to Engine 4 in South Buffalo, a more slow-paced firehouse, but then, about 10 months ago, he was assigned to Engine Co. 2, on Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street in Allentown, where he worked on the first platoon. Engine 2 is the busiest firehouse in the city, going on 5,000 runs every year.