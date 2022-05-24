HAWK signal coming to Niagara Falls street

A new HAWK warning signal on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls will be fully operational next Tuesday.

The High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk signal is located on Hyde Park at Michigan Avenue, near the Hyde Park Elementary School, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The HAWK is used to warn and control traffic at a location with no traffic signals to assist pedestrians to safely cross the street.

It consists of two red lenses above a single yellow lens. The beacon remains dark until a pedestrian pushes a button to activate it. Motorists will see a series of yellow flashes followed by a steady red light indicating they should stop. Pedestrians see a "walk" indicator, allowing them to cross while traffic is stopped.

The walk indication changes to a flashing orange hand that notifies pedestrians the clearance time is ending. Motorists see flashing red indicators before the lights go dark.

