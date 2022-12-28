 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Have you seen ‘Peanut?’ Family seeks man not seen since blizzard hit Buffalo

Johnny "Peanut" Cooperwood

Johnny "Peanut" Cooperwood has not been seen since Friday, Dec. 23, the day the blizzard hit Buffalo, according to his family. 

 Provided by his family
Johnny Cooperwood hasn't been seen since Friday, according to his family, when an old school friend chatted with him at the Tops Markets on Niagara Street as the historic blizzard descended on Buffalo. 

Cooperwood has been homeless on and off for years, and his family and most of the people who knew him from the streets called him “Peanut,” said his cousin, Finley Cooperwood of Angelica in Allegany County.

Stasia Syta drove in the blizzard to pick up food for Christmas Eve. She never came home

Like other families, Cooperwood’s loved ones have been desperately searching for him for days, wondering if his is among the lives claimed by the storm. At least 35 people have died in Erie and Niagara counties due to the Christmas weekend blizzard, authorities say. 

Cooperwood’s sister, Arnester Vanoy, and cousins Rasheeda and Finley Cooperwood, have been calling hospitals, shelters, police and the Erie County morgue trying to locate him. They also circulated his photo on social media, they said Wednesday.

They received one unconfirmed social media response that he may have been seen Saturday at Spaudling Street and South Park Avenue in the thick of the storm.

Blizzard's death toll rises to 35 in Erie, Niagara counties

Cooperwood is a familiar face in East Buffalo and the South Park neighborhood, where he frequented several shelters between stints staying with family in Western New York and Pennsylvania, Vanoy said.

He had long suffered from mental illness and was not in the habit of taking his medication, she said. After their mother died six years ago, he lost his subsidized housing and became a heavy drinker who had previously slept outdoors in wintry weather and been rescued by police, she added.

This time, his family wonders if he wasn’t found in time to be rescued.

“He was one of the sweetest, most giving people you can imagine, but he had issues,” Finley Cooperwood said.

He often helped out an aunt who lives in Buffalo and would routinely shovel her walk and driveway after a snowstorm, but she has not heard from him, his cousin said.

Sean Kirst: In storm's aftermath, a cop who has seen the worst looks toward courage, decency

Cooperwood is about 5-feet-8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a missing front tooth and was probably wearing a hoodie and carrying a backpack, Vanoy said.

Vanoy and Finley Cooperwood said they reached out to the morgue because they heard that a couple of “John Does” were found, but they have hesitated to go there until they have evidence he is dead. Vanoy said the health department sent her a photo of a man who died in the back seat of a car, but his face was covered, so the family can’t tell if it is "Peanut."

“No matter what happened, we want him back,” Finley Cooperwood said. “He would walk all around this town if one of us was missing.”

Anyone who may have information on Cooperwood's whereabouts can email wnymissingandunidentified@yahoo.com.

