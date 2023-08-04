Nobody knows for sure why a bird that hangs out in marshes, mangroves, mudflats and lagoons in southern Florida, Texas and South America has been hanging around Buffalo.

Could it be it just wanted to get away from the torrid heat and wound up in the temperate clime by the Great Lakes?

Whatever the reason, the visiting roseate spoonbill – with light pink plumage and long, broad, spoon-shaped bill – has become a sought-after attraction for all sorts of nature lovers in Buffalo the last few weeks.

It’s a rare sight here, and people have traveled from Seneca Bluffs Park to Tifft Nature Preserve to Cazenovia Park to see the bird roosting or hanging out with egrets.

But it's not a rare bird.

“Like most birds, they're only rare when they’re in the wrong location,” said David Sugg, president of the Buffalo Ornithological Society.

He said the plumage with light pink feathers reveals that the bird was hatched this year. The birds grow to be about 30 inches tall.

“This is a juvenile bird that left the nest sometime this calendar year and flew off maybe in a different direction, and wound up in Western New York,” Sugg said.

Paul and Becky Foster of Newfane have been to Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington and other states to see birds. They've seen roseate spoonbills in Florida, and went to Seneca Bluffs Thursday after hearing one was in the area.

"To see one up here, like this here, in Buffalo is pretty unique," Paul Foster said. "He was sitting there with an egret and great blue heron, and we’re thrilled. It makes it worth getting up in the morning when you see something like this."

Its flight north could have been influenced by the weather or perhaps it was a successful breeding season with many young birds competing for food and habitat, he said.

It’s the first spotting of a roseate spoonbill in the Western New York and Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula study area in the 94-year history of the Buffalo Ornithological Society, he said.

Buffalo isn’t the only northern city to get a visit from the southern bird this summer. One landed in Green Bay, Wis., in recent weeks, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Roseate spoonbills were seen in Maine and Minnesota in 2018, according to the American Bird Conservancy. And one camped out for several weeks two years ago at the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in central New York, Sugg said.

Traffic is up about 20% at Tifft Nature Preserve since the bird arrived, according to Kimberly Adriannsen, program and experience manager. Visitors come in throughout the day asking where it is.

“We’ve generally let people know the last time we know it was spotted on the preserve,” she said. “We can’t predict when or where it will be at Tifft, and we’d hate to disappoint guests who make a special trip but don’t get the opportunity to see it.”

Roseate spoonbills feed on small fish and crustaceans in fresh or saltwater, scooping the food with their long bill. But even if it took a liking to cooler weather, this bird's food source would be unavailable here when the shallow water freezes in the winter.

“Chances are changes in the fall weather will likely stimulate the bird to seek a warmer climate,” Sugg said.

With many people trying to see the rare bird before it flies south, birders urge caution and calm.

Sugg said the bird is large and easy to observe from a distance that does not disturb its natural feeding and roosting.

“The birding community understands the ethics of giving the bird its space,” Sugg said. “I guess it’s a good thing birds have wings, if they don’t like it, they’ll move.”