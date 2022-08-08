Hate crime charge dropped as part of guilty plea in Amherst case

Prosecutors have dropped a hate crime charge as part of an Amherst man's guilty plea to a misdemeanor in the high-profile case, a move that frustrated the victim’s family.

Christian McCaffrey, now 21, had been accused of a monthslong campaign of harassing phone calls, text messages and Snapchat messages in 2019 directed against a Jewish acquaintance.

Attorney Mark Sacha has contended his client’s sole motivation was his anger that the victim had started dating McCaffrey's ex-girlfriend.

"This was a misuse of the hate crime statute," Sacha told The Buffalo News on Monday. McCaffrey has been given assurances that he won’t receive a jail sentence as part of his guilty plea to aggravated harassment, Sacha added.

The victim's mother, Penny Myers, said the family is "deeply disappointed" the hate crime charge was dropped and said this was more than a dispute between romantic rivals.

"Nobody threatens to murder someone, and their family, for several months if it's over a girl," said Myers, who previously served as cantor of the region's largest synagogue, Temple Beth Zion, and has since received rabbinical training.

McCaffrey was 18 when he was arrested on a hate crime charge for allegedly harassing and threatening an acquaintance, Hunter Myers, also 18 at the time and an Amherst resident, between August and December 2019.

The criminal complaint and a statement from the victim, obtained by The News, quoted from messages purportedly sent from McCaffrey to the victim.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Hunter Myers told police, McCaffrey sent a text message that read in part: "I'm looking for you and I will get you, don't be scared now."

The victim said he called the number in the message and asked who it was. McCaffrey, Myers said, replied, "You know who this is ... I'm coming for you and I'm after you ... and when I find you it's over for you ... when I get you, you better pray," punctuated by three uses of a racial slur traditionally employed against Black people.

After McCaffrey was arraigned in Amherst Town Court in early 2020, Sacha said he had seen no evidence McCaffrey had targeted the victim because of his religion.

Sacha conceded his client reacted badly to the news that his ex-girlfriend was dating the victim, an acquaintance of McCaffrey, but insisted there was no other motivation for the harassing messages.

“I don't want to minimize the conduct, other than to say that it never was a hate crime,” Sacha said.

The case against McCaffrey had proceeded slowly following his arrest and his 2020 indictment by a grand jury, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His trial was set to begin Monday in State Supreme Court on the hate crime count and other charges. Instead, he pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of second-degree aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

He will be sentenced in October.

“There have been many turns and twists to this case, which have not been easy for us to navigate,” Penny Myers said. “We are deeply disappointed that the charge of hate crime was dropped, as Mr. McCaffrey made explicit references several times to Hunter's Jewish faith when he threatened to murder him and our family over the period of several months.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn had previously said the evidence supported the hate crime charge against McCaffrey.

He declined comment Monday on why prosecutors agreed to drop this count, as part of the guilty plea, because charges remain active against a co-defendant.

That case involves a suspected arson at the Myers’ West Amherst home on Dec. 22, 2019.

No one was hurt in the incident, which caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the dining room of the home. The fire frightened the victim’s family and unsettled the local Jewish community.

McCaffrey never was charged in the suspected arson.

However, in July 2020, a man identified as McCaffrey's half-brother, Dino A. Bruscia, was charged with using a flare gun to try to set the fire.

Bruscia, who goes by Dean, also is an acquaintance of Hunter Myers, but authorities have not commented on his motive for the suspected arson.

Flynn previously said he didn’t charge McCaffrey in the arson because he couldn’t prove he was there at the time the fire was set.

The case against Bruscia is set to go to trial next year. He faces up to 15 years in prison and remains released on his own recognizance because the charge doesn’t qualify for bail.