A Buffalo public elementary school student was taken to the hospital and several others were sent home Friday after the children had adverse reactions to ingesting gummy edibles in school.

A Buffalo Public Schools spokesman said Buffalo police were investigating the incident at Harvey Austin Elementary School, where several students had to be evaluated after swallowing the edibles.

One student who ingested the substance was transported to a local hospital, while others who ate it were sent home with either a parent or guardian, according to a statement released by Jeffrey Hammond, director of public relations and information for Buffalo Public Schools.

"It's important to remind families to talk to their children about never ingesting unknown food or substances, even if a classmate or friend offers it," the statement said.

The statement said school officials had no further comment.