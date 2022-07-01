 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hark! Shuttle service, lighting offered to improve access to Shakespeare in Delaware Park

  • Updated
Behind the scenes

Audience members enjoy a production of "As You Like It" as cast members get ready to go on stage during the opening night for the 47th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

 Minh Connors / Buffalo News
Shakespeare famously wrote "All the world's a stage."

But that doesn't mean it's easy to get there.

To make it easier for all fans of the Bard to get to to productions of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, which take place at the bottom of a hill near Hoyt Lake, some new accommodations have been announced.

They include free shuttle service from Windsor Avenue and Rumsey Road; a bigger, upgraded accessibility platform; exit lighting on the hill; and additional touring performances throughout Western New York.

Also, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has made improvements in the park included newly paved paths and trail lighting.

"As You Like It" is being performed through July 17, followed by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from July 28 to Aug. 21. The plays are performed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, go to shakespeareindelawarepark.org.

