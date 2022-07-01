Hark! Shuttle service, lighting offered to improve access to Shakespeare in Delaware Park

Shakespeare famously wrote "All the world's a stage."

But that doesn't mean it's easy to get there.

Shakespeare in Delaware Park celebrates 47th season, founder Saul Elkin With audience turnouts of up to 2,000 on Buffalo’s balmy summer nights, the company found its footing and survived the Covid tempest of 2020-21 well enough that Elkin is ready to release his hands from the wheel.

To make it easier for all fans of the Bard to get to to productions of Shakespeare in Delaware Park, which take place at the bottom of a hill near Hoyt Lake, some new accommodations have been announced.

They include free shuttle service from Windsor Avenue and Rumsey Road; a bigger, upgraded accessibility platform; exit lighting on the hill; and additional touring performances throughout Western New York.

Also, the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has made improvements in the park included newly paved paths and trail lighting.

"As You Like It" is being performed through July 17, followed by "A Midsummer Night's Dream" from July 28 to Aug. 21. The plays are performed at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, go to shakespeareindelawarepark.org.

