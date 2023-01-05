Handyman, cook died in Buffalo blizzard on the day before his 59th birthday

To be reminded of her older brother Demetrius Robinson, Elizabeth Rodolph said she only needs to look around her home.

Robinson, a carpenter and handyman, remodeled Rodolph’s family room so that it “looks totally different,” Rodolph said. He installed floors and remodeled bathrooms and kitchens in the homes of other family and friends. And he did most of the repairs and renovations inside Greater Royal Worship Center on Clinton Street, according to the pastor, Al Wilson.

“Everywhere I look, I see him,” Wilson said.

The church that Robinson tended to with his carpentry and plumbing skills will be the site of his funeral on Saturday. Robinson died in the blizzard that has claimed at least 42 lives in Erie and Niagara counties. His body was found Christmas Day – the day before his 59th birthday – in a snowbank on Clinton Street near Jefferson Avenue, not far from his apartment, according to his sister.

Family said they believe Robinson, known as “Meech,” tried to walk on Dec. 23 to a convenience store near his home, possibly to buy cigarettes, and didn’t make it back.

Robinson’s identical twin brother, Dwight, said they spoke that Friday morning.

“I called him, I said, ‘Meech, you need anything, I’m at Walmart.’ He said, ‘I got everything. I’m good,’ ” Dwight Robinson said. “I don’t know why he went outside.

"He was a nicer person than me. Everybody loved him."

Rodolph said her brother suffered from asthma and might have been overtaken by an attack in the wind and cold. The date of death listed on his death certificate is Dec. 25, she said.

“He was such a giving person,” Rodolph said. “We just loved him dearly, and we feel his dying was just so unnecessary and too early.”

Robinson was born and raised in Buffalo, graduated from Kensington High School, and served in the U.S. Army, according to his sister. He lived briefly in Las Vegas and Arizona before returning to Buffalo.

In addition to carpentry and other trade work, Robinson had worked as a cook at a local college, relatives said.

He also enjoyed cooking large dinners for his family and would often whip up meals on Sundays at Rodolph’s home.

“He’ll tell me, ‘Whatever you have in the freezer, Sis, take something out. After church, I’ll be there and cook,’ ” Rodolph said.

In addition to his brother and two sisters, Robinson is survived by his wife, Serita, a son, and a daughter.