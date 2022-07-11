'Hamburger' water tower campaign back for seconds

Remember the campaign to raise money to make the Hamburg water tower look like a hamburger?

It's back.

After taking a two-year hiatus in fundraising because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee is relaunching its efforts to raise money. It will start, appropriately enough, at BurgerFest on July 16. The festival celebrates the birth of the burger in Hamburg in 1885, although some claim it was invented the same year in Seymour, Wis.

"For two years, we deliberately took a step back," said Chris Hannotte Luly, who launched the campaign five years ago.

She said it wasn't fair to ask people for money when they were struggling to pay bills.

5 months after Hamburg hamburger design was chosen: Where's the beef? The group that wants to paint the tower to look like a hamburger is working on creating a nonprofit corporation, which will allow it to raise money for the estimated $1 million paint

The rusty blue water tower on Howard Road is seen daily by thousands of motorists on the Thruway. "Town of Hamburg" is written in black letters on the tower, which is owned by the Town of Hamburg.

"We're looking at some grant opportunities. We're also taking a fresh look at the project," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said. "We'd like to do whatever we can to make the vision of this group come to fruition."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The vision took shape in 2018, when the Hamburg Water Tower committee announced that graphic designer Dylan Cownie won the competition for artwork for the tower. He designed a burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, onion rings, bacon, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun.

Hoak said he thinks the hamburger-ized tower will become a well-known marker for Hamburg and will bring visitors to the town.

"I'm the type of dad who likes to stop at those places and take pictures," he said.

He said the town is looking at some grant opportunities for the project, which has come down in cost.

The committee originally estimated it could cost $1 million to sandblast the paint to reach the the steel. But Luly said it will cost about $500,000 to fix the rust spots and put a top coat on the tower. It will be safer than setting up scaffolding for sandblasting, she noted.

She said 80% of the cost is the restoration of the water tower.

"It is 30 years of deferred maintenance. There should have been maintenance done to prevent it rusting," Luly said.

The non-profit group has raised close to $10,000, and has a goal of obtaining $60,000. That would pay for the local share of grants that the town might win.

Hoak said the town engineer is working to test the water tower to see what type of remediation and paint it needs. He said the Town Board would be discussing the project over the next few months.