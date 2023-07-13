Hamburg senior and recreation programs will have three more years at the current community building on Southwestern Boulevard.

But by July 2026, the town will have to find a new home for its Youth, Recreation and Senior Services.

The town and Frontier Central School District, which owns the building at 4540 Southwestern Blvd., signed a three-year lease for the property.

The school district had planned to locate a new educational program, the Big Picture Academy, at the former school this fall. But students in the academy will attend the program on the Erie Community College South Campus this September.

When the school district told the town it wanted to move a new high school program into the building, it caused an uproar among seniors using the building and town officials, who spent $1.7 million renovating it and planned on buying it in nine years.

The school district and town had an agreement for Hamburg to lease the building for up to 19 years, with the option to buy it for $1 at the end of the lease. But state Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa did not grant the necessary extension of the lease beyond 10 years.

“While I would have preferred that the School District stand by the original deal, it became apparent during our conversations with Superintendent (Christopher J.) Swiatek that the original lease agreement provided little protection to the Town of Hamburg,” Supervisor Randy Hoak said in a news release.

The town will have exclusive rights to the property for the first year. The school district will use part of the building, and some of the town’s programming will be shifted to other locations, in the second and third years. The two will share access to the cafeteria and the gym.

The monthly rent for the first year is about $4,700, and it decreases to about $2,200 a month for the last two years. The town is responsible for lawn maintenance and snow and ice removal the first year, and the school district picks up the lawn maintenance and ice removal responsibilities the last two years.

Hoak said the town’s long-term goal is to find a new, permanent home for a community center.

“We are ready to move forward,” he said.

The town plans to create a committee of town officials and representatives of youth, senior and recreation advisory groups.

“We’re going to lay all our current options on the table, and then do some brainstorming, some creative problem-solving, to see what other options we might want to explore,” Hoak said.

That would include what space is available in other town locations and what programs can be relocated.

“But our primary purpose is going to be to find a permanent home,” he said. “Our preference is to purchase a building that the town will have ownership of.”