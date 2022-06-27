 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamburg woman is critically injured in motorcycle accident

  • Updated
A 49-year-old Hamburg woman was critically injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday on Delaware Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

The bike was traveling south on Delaware Avenue between West Ferry Street and Highland Avenue when the woman lost control of the machine, struck a curb and then ran into a tree. Police responded to the scene just after 11:30 a.m.

The woman, whose name was not released by police, was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition with multiple injuries Monday.

Investigators said a male passenger on the motorcycle was not injured in the accident.

