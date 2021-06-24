Hamburg woman battles cancer with support from fellow survivors on an app

Lori Pohrte got through her first treatments for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2017 with support from loved ones and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
She needed a little extra help through a relapse diagnosed in March 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic swept into Western New York.
Her support team carried her through chemotherapy that shattered her immune system along with her cancer cells, and a stem cell treatment that kept her hospitalized much of last summer.
An online support group called GRYT has helped bring her through a slow, continuing recovery.
“I've joined different Facebook groups. I've been on social media, different chat rooms,” said Pohrte, 48, of Hamburg, “and GRYT is really the only place that I feel comfortable enough to be open and honest about my experience.”
Two cancer survivors launched the company five years ago to help those with all forms of cancer avoid isolation, share stories and find information. A chief medical officer sheds light on clinical trials and FDA approvals. Vivibot, a mental health resource, can be accessed at any time.
Patients, survivors, caregivers, advocates and medical providers are welcome to participate free online at grythealth.com or through the GRYT Health Inc. smartphone app.
Company headquarters is in Rochester but has been empty through most of the pandemic. About half of employees typically work in New York and half always worked remotely from other parts of the country.
All 15 employees, and their most important online participants, are cancer survivors, thrivers, fighters, warriors. “However they want to identify themselves, we welcome them,” said Lauren Lastauskas, program director and cervical cancer survivor, who lives in South Carolina.
“Our mission is to improve quality of life and increase survival by the relentless focus on the patient experience,” said Nichole W. Owens, chief marketing officer and a breast cancer survivor. “We do that by helping to create safe spaces for real conversations with everyone across the cancer continuum, from fellow patients, to providers, to partners, to pharma and industry.”
Supporters in the health care industry underwrite the cost.
“When we were formed, we intentionally were not a nonprofit so that we didn't take any funding away from those patient advocacy groups that work so hard to do direct support for patients,” Lastauskas said. “We're not competing with them. We partner with them.”
More than 10,000 users have interacted with GRYT a collective 1.3 million times, she said.
A family member told Pohrte about GRYT last fall. She has since pored over hundreds of patient stories and participated in chats and monthly online meetups with fellow survivors nationwide.
“Everyone, including the staff, can understand and connect,” she said.
Pohrte was able to work from home as an IT analyst for a regional health company during the first few months of the pandemic but has slowly been recovering from her hospital stay since last July.
“I was not getting the transplant up until the day that I went into the hospital,” she said. “It was that scary for me. But if I wanted any chance of being here, I had to have it done.”
She made the decision during the second pandemic peak last November to stay at her home with her youngest son, Alex, 12, who was learning remotely, while her husband, Dave, and their oldest son, Michael, 17, stayed in a nearby apartment because they needed to interact with others at least some of the time.
The family reunited at home a few weeks ago, when case numbers started to plunge across the region. All are vaccinated – though Pohrte remains uncertain how much protection she got because of her compromised immune system. She is working with doctors to decide whether another vaccination would boost protection.
“It's helpful to have GRYT during times like this,” said Pohrte, who continues to connect with other survivors across the country. “They've either had to separate from families or not be able to leave their homes, too.”
“It’s OK to be real,” Pohrte advised those in cancer treatment and recovery. “A lot of times people say you got to be positive, that's the only way you're gonna heal. But you’ve got to accept there are going to be times when you're not going to be positive, and it's going to be the hardest thing that you're going to go through – especially during a global pandemic.”
She expressed gratitude for those who have taken pandemic precautions, including getting vaccinated, and hopes all have learned the importance of infection prevention.
“There's people out there,” she said, “who have other things that they have to battle besides Covid.”
