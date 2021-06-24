Hamburg woman battles cancer with support from fellow survivors on an app

More than 10,000 users have interacted with GRYT a collective 1.3 million times, she said.

A family member told Pohrte about GRYT last fall. She has since pored over hundreds of patient stories and participated in chats and monthly online meetups with fellow survivors nationwide.

“Everyone, including the staff, can understand and connect,” she said.

Pohrte was able to work from home as an IT analyst for a regional health company during the first few months of the pandemic but has slowly been recovering from her hospital stay since last July.

“I was not getting the transplant up until the day that I went into the hospital,” she said. “It was that scary for me. But if I wanted any chance of being here, I had to have it done.”

She made the decision during the second pandemic peak last November to stay at her home with her youngest son, Alex, 12, who was learning remotely, while her husband, Dave, and their oldest son, Michael, 17, stayed in a nearby apartment because they needed to interact with others at least some of the time.