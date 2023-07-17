Fresh off its annual BurgerFest on Saturday, the Town of Hamburg is taking a step that could lead toward painting its rusty blue water tower near the Thruway like a hamburger.

“It’s been over 30 years since we did anything with the water tower,” Supervisor Randy Hoak told The Buffalo News.

Town Board members authorized the town engineer to contract with a firm for an evaluation of the structural integrity of the tower, for a cost not to exceed $27,500.

“We want to make sure that the water tower would be safe to be worked on because of the scaffolding that would be required to resurface,” Hoak said.

The Hamburg Water Tower Project group gained support from the Town Board several years ago to paint the water tower like a hamburger. The group announced in 2018 that graphic designer Dylan Cownie won the competition for the related artwork.

He designed a burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, onion rings, bacon, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun.

The nonprofit group has been raising money to repaint the tower since, but took a hiatus during the pandemic.

Town officials have looked at several options for the tower, including resurfacing it and removing it, Hoak said. He noted that the contract to remove an old water tower in Kenmore was nearly $800,000, plus engineering costs.

The last estimate to resurface and repaint Hamburg’s tower was $500,000, although that was several years ago.

“We feel confident that the tower will be found to be structurally sound,” said Chris Hannotte, chair of the tower group.

Until the evaluation is made, the group hasn’t started additional fundraising, Hannotte said, including during this year’s festival.

“We’re going to wait for that assessment,” she said.

Hannotte said that 80% of the cost of painting the tower is for restoration, which includes sanding the rust, priming it and putting an overcoat on it. The tower group is fundraising to pay for painting the design on the tower.

She has asked the Town Board to use some of its American Rescue Act money for the restoration.

The group is determined that no taxpayer funds will be used to paint the hamburger design.

“I think it will do a wonderful job marketing not just Hamburg, but really all of Western New York,” Hannotte said. “So many other municipalities have painted water towers, and it brings people to the community.”